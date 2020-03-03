Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'He Has A Good Heart,' Elon Musk Expresses Support For Dorsey To Continue As Twitter CEO
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 03, 2020 12:59am   Comments
Share:
'He Has A Good Heart,' Elon Musk Expresses Support For Dorsey To Continue As Twitter CEO

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Monday tweeted in support of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) chief executive officer Jack Dorsey continuing in his role.

What Happened

The Wall Street Journal on Friday reported that activist investor Elliott Management Corporation has acquired a $1 billion stake in the social media company and is seeking to replace Dorsey at the helm.

As Twitter employees posted tweets with the hashtag "#WeBackJack," Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) chief executive officer joined them in expressing support.

"Just want [to] say that I support [Dorsey] as Twitter CEO. He has a good [heart]," Musk tweeted, using a heart emoji.

Why It Matters

Dorsey has been leading payment services company Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) at the same time as Twitter, which is said to be one of the reasons for Elliott's push for replacement. Much like Dorsey, Musk, too, leads the Space Exploration Company, or SpaceX, at the same time as Tesla.
Musk had earlier made a surprise appearance at a Twitter employee event, where he offered Dorsey advice on how to improve Twitter based on his own experience as a prolific user.

 

Price Action

Twitter's shares closed 7.89% higher at $35.82 on Monday. The shares traded slightly higher at $35.99 in the after-hours session.
Tesla's shares closed 11.32% higher at $743.62 and further surged 3.41% in the after-hours session at $769.00.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + SQ)

How The COVID-19 Outbreak Is Benefiting Biotech Investors
Elliott Management Pushes For Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Exit, Analyst Sees Increased Possibility Of Sale
Tech Industry Being Smashed By Coronavirus
Emerging Companies That Have The Power To Change The World
10 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
6 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk Jack DorseyNews Management Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga