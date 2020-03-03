Industry Conferences Cancel On Coronavirus Concerns

On today's episode, Dooner and Chad are back from a busy news weekend that saw the coronavirus claim its first US victim, cause major conferences to cancel, sputter retail supply chains and spread into more states.

Jamin Alvidrez calls in on-site from Long Beach where TPM20 was cancelled. He'll give us first hand reactions from those who arrived at the event, and we'll talk about the viability of virtual conferences.

Cassandra Gaines is in town for her own conference. She'll have a report on how the airlines are handling travel and what she thinks will be the top topics of concern amongst transportation lawyers at Carrier411's User Conference.

Plus, find out why DHL is ditching its final mile electric van project, how Steve Madden and Crocs are dealing with coronavirus disruptions, if toys will be harder to find this spring, where meth and broccoli can be found together, are boomers more thankful for trucking jobs than millennials, and much more.

