FreightCasts Weekly Recap (2/24-3/1)
FreightWaves celebrates three years!
- FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller writes about FreightWaves' third birthday, and the company's past, present and future.
- "What The Truck?!?" — Why freight is in for a long cold winter (with video)
- On today's episode, Dooner and Chad are talking about the long road to recovery that freight faces as the coronavirus impacts US supply chains. They're joined by John Paul Hampstead who has some sobering news that contradicts DAT's misguided Spring spot rate bloom prognosis.
- Zach Strickland discusses how past data isn't the best predictor of spot rates and why freight forecasts require more intelligent modeling. Henry Byers has the port report and covers global logistics and supply chain disruptions caused by covid-19.
- Plus, Cassandra Gains calls in to talk about liability, data, and the TQL hack. Bad News/Good News, Comment Section Rodeo, and so much more.
- "What The Truck?!?" — Coronavirus downs Dow, private equity claims another carrier, more (with video)
- We talk about the coronavirus's escalating impact as cases spread and fears hit markets. Private equity claims another carrier. Mass layoffs as Starsky fails to find a buyer.
- Plus, Mike Brown talks 20 years at Michael Dusi Trucking and what went wrong in the end. Steve Ferreira has an Ocean Audit exclusive on J.B. Hunt's new play as an NVOCC. The "A-Train of Econ" Anthony Smith plays Dooner in Market Expert Trivia. Kevin Hill breaks down the Quarterly Shipper Rate Report. Emily Szink knows what's a big deal and what's a little deal. Plus much more!
- "Great Quarter, Guys" — What's behind private equity's spotty record in trucking?
- We discuss private equity's increasing role in transportation with former investment banker JT Engstrom. Also on the docket are the FMCSA Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse and the future of stock-trading social networks.
- As always a special thanks to the research contributions from our friends at CarrierDirect.
- You can also learn more about our Passport research here.
- "FreightWaves Insiders" — Making FreightWavesTV mainstream with Emily Szink (with video)
- Shattering the glass ceiling at 30 frames per second
- From local news anchor to global trade media mogul
- Emily Szink is an award-winning journalist. She has worked in TV news as an anchor in Dayton, Ohio; Rapid City, South Dakota; and Omaha, Nebraska. She is now executive vice president of content at FreightWaves in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She oversees all content and media, including the first-ever streaming TV network dedicated to freight, FreightWavesTV, and freightwaves.com, the No. 1 logistics website in the world.
- "Put That Coffee Down" — Freight and logistics sales culture: A breakdown (with video)
- Dooner and Hill talk about the attitude and behaviors that define your team, from the top sellers to the toxic basement dwellers and all points in between. This week they tackle sales culture.
- The guys welcome Nathan Frazier, CTB of Tranco National, to get his views on what qualities and conditions make for a winning sales culture in freight, logistics and beyond. Plus, listener comments, calls, feedback, participation and much more.
- "Freightonomics" — What drives trucking rates
- Anthony and Zach explain the primary cost drivers of operating a trucking company and the market influences that drive the pricing volatility on both contracted and transactional freight movements. Also, an update on the coronavirus situation and what we are seeing in the economy today that may affect your life tomorrow.
- "Drilling Deep" — Sticking a stake into the heart of California's AB5 … so far
- AB5 in California created the potential for chaos among independent owner-operators earlier this year when the law took effect. But attorney Bob Roginson led the fight against it on behalf of the California Trucking Association, and so far, he and the CTA have won.
- AB5 may be wreaking havoc on a lot of industries that hire independent contractors, but the trucking industry — so far — has been spared. Bob joins host John Kingston on the "Drilling Deep" podcast to discuss the battle in court and what lies ahead for the classification of independent drivers.
- John also talks about the continuing collapse in the price of diesel fuel. It's a great thing for the industry … or is it? He'll offer some perspective.
- "Fuller Speed Ahead" — Rise of the FreightTech innovator with Andrew Leto, founder of Emerge (with video)
- FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller welcomed Emerge founder Andrew Leto to FreightWaves headquarters, where the two discussed Leto's rise as a freight-tech innovator and the success of his digital freight marketplace.
- "FreightWaves LIVE" — Industry keynote with CEO of Transplace Frank McGuigan from #FWLive
- This week we take a FreightWaves flashback to #FWLive CHI 2019 for FreightWaves President George Abernathy's fireside chat with Transplace CEO Frank McGuigan.
- Also, FreightWaves EVP of Content Emily Szink discusses her upcoming fireside keynote with Fox Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews at #FWLive ATL May 6!
- "FreightWaves Morning Minute" — (Monday-Friday)
- The fastest minute in freight.
The top headlines from freightwaves.com every weekday morning. Available on FreightWaves.com/podcasts, your favorite podcast player and Alexa by adding the skill "FreightWaves."
