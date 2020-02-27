Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Microsoft Keen On Investing In Indonesia, Says The President, Promises Simpler Regulations
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 27, 2020 9:10am   Comments
Share:
Microsoft Keen On Investing In Indonesia, Says The President, Promises Simpler Regulations

Indonesia President Joko Widodo, on Thursday, said that Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is very keen on investing in data centers in the country.

What Happened

"Microsoft wants to invest immediately in Indonesia," Widodo said after the meeting with the technology giant's chief executive officer Satya Nadella, as reported by Reuters.

Widodo further promised to bring "new, simple regulation" within a week to support Microsoft's investment in the country.

Indonesia has been one of the fastest-growing economies in South-East Asia. A joint study by Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Bain & Company, and Temasek Holdings rated the country the fastest growing economy in the region, especially in the digital sector, Reuters noted.

Widodo didn't give further details on what Microsoft's investment could entail and what regulation changes are planned.

The Redmond-based company celebrated its presence of 25 years in Indonesia on Thursday. The company downgraded its earnings expectations for the third quarter of this financial year as its supply chain remains impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in China.

Price Action

Microsoft shares dropped 1.57% in the after-hours session on Wednesday after closing the regular session 1.25% higher at $170.17.

Posted-In: GoogleNews Emerging Markets Management Global Markets Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Feb. 27, 2020: MSFT, JCP, APT, BBY, TNXP
10 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
40 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of GDP Report
8 Stocks To Watch For February 27, 2020
Microsoft Shares Fall As Company Warns Of Q3 Earnings Miss Due To Coronavirus Impact
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga