Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

First Apple Store To Open In India In 2021
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 27, 2020 8:33am   Comments
Share:
First Apple Store To Open In India In 2021

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has revealed that the company will open its first retail stores in India in 2021, BBC reported.

What Happened

Speaking at the Apple Shareholders’ meeting held in the Steve Jobs Theater Cupertino, California, on Wednesday, Cook revealed that the company would open its first retail stores in India in 2021 and an online store later this year.

According to the BBC, the company had to take special permission from the Indian government to open its retail stores in India without a local partner.

Patrick McGee, the San Francisco correspondent for the Financial Times, tweeted that Apple had been working on opening a store in India for years, but the local government insisted it works with a partner. The Apple CEO said, “We wouldn’t be a very good partner in retail. We like to do things our way.”

Why It Matters

India is an important global mobile market that has experienced very strong growth over the last six years.

At the end of March 2019, India had a total of 1,183.51 million mobile subscribers and was the second-largest telecommunications market in the world.

Apple’s net sales in the Asia Pacific region, including India, were $17,788 million in 2019. Sales rose 2% compared to the $17,407 million number in 2018.

Price Action

Apple shares traded 0.80% lower at $290.30 in the after-hours session on Wednesday. The shares had closed the regular session 1.59% higher at $292.65.

Posted-In: Apple Inc BBC Tim CookNews Markets Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Microsoft Shares Fall As Company Warns Of Q3 Earnings Miss Due To Coronavirus Impact
Why The Coronavirus Might Be Presenting A Buying Opportunity
March Outlook: Political Season Starts To Sizzle, But Coronavirus Still Hogs Headlines
Dow Plummets 2K Points In 2 Days: Here's What The Pros Think
Tech Stocks In Correction Territory, Including Apple And Facebook, But Investors Nibbling
The Effects Of The Coronavirus On The Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga