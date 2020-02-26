Market Overview

Breaking Down Freight Sales Culture
FreightWaves  
February 26, 2020 3:37pm   Comments
Breaking Down Freight Sales Culture

On today's episode, Dooner and Hill are talking about the attitude and behaviors that define your team. From the top-sellers to the toxic basement dwellers and all points in-between: this week they tackle sales culture. 

The guys welcome Nathan Frazier, CTB of Tranco National to get his views on what qualities and conditions make for a winning sales culture. Plus, listener comments, calls, feedback, participation, and much more.

#FreightSales #SalesCulture #PutThatCoffeeDown

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Brokerage Freight freight salesNews Commodities Global Markets General

