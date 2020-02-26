75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares jumped 162.5% to $1.0617 after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Southern Research to support development of a vaccine, codenamed TNX-1800, a live modified horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration, to protect against COVID-19.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) shares jumped 50% to $4.23 after gaining 19.5% on Tuesday.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares climbed 44.4% to $2.9886 after the company reported follow-up Phase 1/2 clinical data for Galinpepimut-S in acute myeloid leukemia.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares rose 34% to $7.77.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares gained 27.8% to $10.16 after the company highlighted progress in efforts to develop novel vaccine to protect against coronavirus.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) rose 25.1% to $12.52 after surging 40% on Tuesday. Alpha Pro Tech expects 'higher than normal' gross margin in Q1 as a result of the Coronavirus.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) gained 22% to $2.5598 after dropping 22.2% on Tuesday.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 20.6% to $28.65 after reporting Q4 results. Moderna shares jumped around 28% on Tuesday after the company announced it has released its mRNA-1273, the company's vaccine against the novel coronavirus, for human use.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares rose 19.5% to $25.97
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares gained 19.4% to $4.07.
- Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) gained 19% to $12.60.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) rose 18.8% to $8.47. B. Riley FBR raised the price target on Opera from $15 to $17.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) jumped 17.6% to $15.03 following strong quarterly sales.
- Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DFIN) shares rose 17% to $9.83 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) gained 16.6% to $39.46 after reporting strong quarterly results.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) rose 14.2% to $7.56.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) gained 12.7% to $2.67.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) climbed 13.4% to $8.96 after rising about 14% on Tuesday.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares gained 13.2% to $33.66. H.C. Wainwright raised the price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $30 to $95.
- Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) shares jumped 13.2% to $47.52 following Q4 results.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) rose 13% to $5.10.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) gained 12.1% to $2.54. The company's galidesivir antiviral drug is currently being tested as a potential coronavirus candidate.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) gained 12% to $5.88. US Silica reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results on Tuesday.
- Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) surged 12% to $25.36 following Q4 results.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) surged 11.9% to $33.58.
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) shares rose 11.7% to $87.72.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares jumped 10.8% to $3.3236.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) gained 10.6% to $2.83.
- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) shares rose 10.5% to $2.85 following Q4 results.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) shares jumped 10.2% to $13.35.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) gained 10% to $3.96.
- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) shares rose 9.9% to $145.54 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) gained 9.8% to $4.6350.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) rose 9.4% to $8.60. Enlivex Therapeutics shares fell around 10% on Tuesday after the company announced a 1 million common stock offering at $8 per share.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) jumped 9% to $16.34. Kratos won a contract by Northrop Grumman to support US Air Force ground-based strategic deterrent program. Jefferies upgraded Kratos Defense & Security from Hold to Buy.
- Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE) rose 8.5% to $17.04 after reporting Q4 results.
- TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) gained 8.2% to $64.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also announced that it would increase its quarterly dividend by 13% and a $1.75B-$2.25B buyback.
- Alcon, Inc. (NYSE: ALC) rose 7.7% to $63.30 after reporting strong Q4 sales.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) shares rose 7.4% to $12.84.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) rose 7% to $ 16.66 after gaining more than 7% on Tuesday.
- AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: ALRM) rose 6% to $47.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued FY20 total sales and EPS guidance above estimates.
- Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP) gained 6% to $2.51 after reporting Q4 results.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares rose 5.5% to $115.93. Starbucks announced Wednesday that it would be launching a Beyond Meats sandwich in its spring menu.
Losers
- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) shares declined 54% to $6.65 after the company reported the pricing of $10 million registered direct offering.
- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) shares dropped 32.4% to $1.92.
- Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) shares dipped 30.3% to $1.70 after climbing around 137% on Tuesday.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) fell 26.7% to $8.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. Jefferies downgraded SmileDirectClub from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $22 to $10.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) fell 25% to $3.30. Menlo Therapeutics said its Phase 2 study of serlopitant for the treatment of chronic pruritus of unknown origin did not meet the primary endpoint of showing a statistically significant reduction in pruritus in patients treated with serlopitant compared to placebo based upon a 4-point improvement responder analysis.
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) shares fell 21.2% to $2.7650 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) shares dipped 21.1% to $33.72 after reporting Q4 results.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares fell 19.9% to $2.3501 following weak Q4 sales.
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) dropped 19.6% to $4.27 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP) fell 17.5% to $1.8072 after gaining around 65% on Tuesday.
- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) dropped 17.3% to $8.76 following weak quarterly sales.
- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) dipped 16.2% to $16.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) shares declined 16% to $215.00 after reporting Q4 loss.
- Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) dropped 15.1% to $7.26 following downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) dipped 14.7% to $19.56. Supernus Pharmaceuticals said the Phase 3 P302 study of patients in the age group of 6 to 11 years did not meet the primary endpoint. The trial evaluated its SPN-810 for impulsive aggression, or IA, in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.
- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) dropped 14.4% to $16.65 following Q4 results.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) fell 13.3% to $4.125 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) fell 13.2% to $5.41.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) fell 12.8% to $0.3873after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) shares fell 11.7% to $17.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
- Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) dropped 11.3% to $32.33 after missing Q4 estimates.
- Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) fell 10.3% to $39.73 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) dropped 10.1% to $28.13 after reporting wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) dipped 10.1% to $71.83 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) slipped 10.1% to $2.14.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) shares fell 9.2% to $2.18 following Q4 results.
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) tumbled 9% to $61.31 after reporting Q4 results.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) shares fell 9% to $25.03 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares declined 8.8% to $5.89. Peabody and Arch announced intent to continue pursuit of joint venture.
- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) tumbled 8.5% to $22.95 after the company reported Q4 EPS down from last year.
- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) dipped 7.5% to $4.56.
- Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) fell 5% to $187.24 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
