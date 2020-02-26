Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

This morning 44 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Points:

The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) .

. The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was XFuels (OTC: XFLS) .

. Niocan (OTC: NIOCF) shares suffered the most, as they hit a 52-week high but moved 5.86% down thereafter.

Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $64.51 with a daily change of up 7.37%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $64.51 with a daily change of up 7.37%. Iberdrola (OTC: IBDSF) shares were up 4.48% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.97.

shares were up 4.48% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.97. Alcon (NYSE: ALC) shares set a new 52-week high of $64.23 on Wednesday, moving up 7.58%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $64.23 on Wednesday, moving up 7.58%. Just Eat (OTC: JSTTY) shares were up 15.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.00.

shares were up 15.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.00. Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) shares hit a yearly high of $29.05. The stock traded up 7.56% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $29.05. The stock traded up 7.56% on the session. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.80 on Wednesday, moving up 16.33%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $29.80 on Wednesday, moving up 16.33%. Vostok New Ventures (OTC: VSTKF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $7.45. Shares traded up 4.2%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $7.45. Shares traded up 4.2%. Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $145.85 on Wednesday, moving up 9.99%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $145.85 on Wednesday, moving up 9.99%. Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) shares set a new 52-week high of $106.97 on Wednesday, moving up 2.16%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $106.97 on Wednesday, moving up 2.16%. National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ: EYE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 13.51%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 13.51%. Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $131.41. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $131.41. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session. Forty Seven (NASDAQ: FTSV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.65%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.65%. Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) stock hit a yearly high price of $84.30. The stock was up 10.03% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $84.30. The stock was up 10.03% for the day. 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.65. The stock traded up 2.14% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.65. The stock traded up 2.14% on the session. HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ: HHR) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.88 on Wednesday, moving up 1.19%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $26.88 on Wednesday, moving up 1.19%. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MYI) shares were up 0.14% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.20.

shares were up 0.14% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.20. Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE: PMM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $8.43. Shares traded flat%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $8.43. Shares traded flat%. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE: NEV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.57%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.57%. Neuberger Berman (AMEX: NBH) shares were up 1.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.82.

shares were up 1.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.82. Insurance Acquisition (NASDAQ: INSU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.16 with a daily change of flat%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.16 with a daily change of flat%. China Online Education Gr (NYSE: COE) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.30 Wednesday. The stock was up 12.91% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $31.30 Wednesday. The stock was up 12.91% for the day. Blackrock Muniyield Inv (NYSE: MYF) shares set a new yearly high of $15.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $15.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.43% on the session. BNY Mellon Municipal (AMEX: DMF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.77 with a daily change of down 0.06%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.77 with a daily change of down 0.06%. Federated Premier (NYSE: FMN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.79. Shares traded up 0.1%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.79. Shares traded up 0.1%. Sundance Strategies (OTC: SUND) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.25. The stock was down 5.86% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $3.25. The stock was down 5.86% for the day. Blackrock Strategic (NYSE: BSD) shares were up 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.28.

shares were up 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.28. Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares were up 8.89% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.48 for a change of up 8.89%.

shares were up 8.89% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.48 for a change of up 8.89%. Electromed (AMEX: ELMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.33 with a daily change of up 3.42%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.33 with a daily change of up 3.42%. Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.00 with a daily change of up 1.53%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.00 with a daily change of up 1.53%. Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) shares set a new yearly high of $4.61 this morning. The stock was up 15.3% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $4.61 this morning. The stock was up 15.3% on the session. Woodlands Financial Servs (OTC: WDFN) shares broke to $37.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.71%.

shares broke to $37.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.71%. Alpha Pro Tech (AMEX: APT) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.81 on Wednesday, moving up 22.08%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $10.81 on Wednesday, moving up 22.08%. Else Nutrition Holdings (OTC: BABYF) shares hit $1.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.3%.

shares hit $1.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.3%. Loncor Resources (OTC: LONCF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.56. The stock traded up 6.13% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.56. The stock traded up 6.13% on the session. QMX Gold (OTC: QMXGF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.11 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.73%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.11 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.73%. Power REIT (AMEX: PW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.60 with a daily change of up 0.72%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.60 with a daily change of up 0.72%. 01 Communique Laboratory (OTC: OCQLF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, moving up 140.86%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, moving up 140.86%. Minsud Resources (OTC: MDSQF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.06 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 50.0%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $0.06 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 50.0%. Niocan (OTC: NIOCF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.20 on Wednesday, moving up 54.39%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.20 on Wednesday, moving up 54.39%. Africa Growth (NYSE: AFGC) shares were up 0.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.22.

shares were up 0.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.22. MOJO Data Solutions (OTC: MJDS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.10 with a daily change of up 5.0%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.10 with a daily change of up 5.0%. American Metals Recovery (OTC: AMRR) shares broke to $0.46 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 63.87%.

shares broke to $0.46 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 63.87%. RDX Technologies (OTC: RGDEF) shares hit $0.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.

shares hit $0.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%. XFuels (OTC: XFLS) shares hit a yearly high of $0.02. The stock traded up 5.56% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.