Some Market Stats In 5 Minutes

Indices

S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) fell 0.59% to $336.34

Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) decreased 1.22% to $234.09

Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) fell 0.57% to $292.39

FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) decreased 0.78% to $42.13

FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) fell 0.56% to $58.2

Commodities

United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) rose 0.94% to $11.28

Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) rose 0.36% to $152.36

Bonds

20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) increased 0.59% to $146.39

Industries

Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) increased 1.89% to $45.98

Energy (NYSE:XLE) fell 0.11% to $54.79

Technology (NYSE:XLK) fell 1.25% to $101.49

Financial (NYSE:XLF) decreased 0.2% to $31.06

Stocks Higher

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) rose 0.86% to $245.74

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) increased 25.45% to $372.71

(NYSE:DPZ) increased 25.45% to $372.71 Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) increased 62.36% to $154.99

Stocks Lower

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) fell 2.56% to $65.39

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) decreased 17.35% to $29.48

(NASDAQ:VIAC) decreased 17.35% to $29.48 Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) fell 44.35% to $12.76

Top News

Upcoming Earnings

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) will release earnings today for Q4. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.92 and revenue of $685,028,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $678,080,000 and the EPS to be at $0.78.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) will release earnings today for Q4. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.49 and revenue of $280,523,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $292,310,000 and the EPS to be at $0.45.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) is expected to release earnings for Q4. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.46 and revenue of $1,816,000,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $1,760,000,000 and the earnings per share at $0.35.