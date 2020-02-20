Apple Demands To Stop Publication Of Book Written By Employee Because It Allegedly Reveals Company Secrets

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) lawyers initiated legal action against a former employee for allegedly violating his terms of employment, German publication Focus reported Wednesday.

Tom Sadowski published a book called "App Store Confidential" that the consumer electronics giant believes reveals confidential information that Sadowski wasn't supposed to disclose as part of his employment contract, Focus noted.

"Apple has long promoted a free press and supported authors of all types," the company said in a statement to the media.

"While we regret the way this longstanding Apple employee violated our working relationship, his actions left us with no other option but to terminate his employment — a decision agreed upon by the works council."

According to his LinkedIn profile, Sadowski worked at Apple for ten years, including five years as the head of the App Store for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. He now works as an independent coach and advisor for companies who are looking to launch iOS applications, Apple Insider noted.

In a blog post published Monday, Sadowski said the book is neither a "revenge" against Apple nor is it any betrayal of secrets. He added that he is extremely grateful for the 10 years at the company where he got to work with smart people from all over the world.

According to the blog, the book draws upon Sadowski's experience working at Apple and gives a general overview of the app business.

Apple has asked Sadowski to stop the publication of the book and withdraw all copies already published or sold, according to Focus. The book remains available on Amazon.com Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) online platform in Germany at press time.

