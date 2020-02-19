Market Overview

Streetwear Brand Supreme + Oreo = Very Expensive Cookies

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2020 2:56pm   Comments
Streetwear brand Supreme is teaming up with Oreo to sell a special edition red cookie that will cost $8 for a pack of three.

 

 

What Happened

Oreo, and its parent company Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ), is embarking in an unusual collaboration with Supreme who normally associates with similar fashion and lifestyle brands, AdAge reported. But there is some logic to the relationship as neither side has much to lose.

Zane Comer, a branding executive at Within, told AdAge Oreo gets to associate with a "brand that has the cool-factor of Supreme." On the other side of the relationship, Supreme has a "low-risk way to generate earned impressions."

But not everyone feels the relationship will succeed. C3 Metrics co-founder Jeff Greenfield told AdAge Supreme "has clearly jumped the shark with overpriced Oreos."

Why It's Important

Oreo's partnership with Supreme is off to a strong start in terms of social media impressions. As of Wednesday morning, Oreo's teaser announcement has been retweeted more than 12,000 times and received more than 71,000 Likes.

Oreo's official Twitter account merely states its cookie collaboration will be "Dropping Soon." An Oreo spokesperson told AdAge it will make further announcements with more information.

Image Courtesy of TheSupremeSaint Twitter Account

Posted-In: food Oreos supremeNews Media

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

