24 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Viveve Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares rose 22.8% to $1.67 in pre-market trading after climbing 15.25% on Tuesday.
- Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI) shares rose 20.1% to $34.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also reaffirmed FY20 guidance.
- Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) rose 14.5% to $46.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) rose 12.3% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 13% on Tuesday.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 9.4% to $13.14 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.18% on Tuesday.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose 7.2% to $5.20 in pre-market trading. Plug Power shares climbed around 10% on Tuesday after GSB Wealth Management increased its stake in the company.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 7.7% to $32.62 in pre-market trading after surging 5.65% on Tuesday.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 7.1% to $919.05 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler raised price target on Tesla from $729 to $928.
- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) rose 7.1% to $30.00 in pre-market trading following strong quarterly results.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose 7% to $2.63 in pre-market trading after climbing over 18% on Tuesday.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 6.2% to $3.10 in pre-market trading. Co-Diagnostics announced new vector control orders and continued progress toward regulatory clearance for coronavirus test.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares rose 5.6% to $13.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Tuesday.
- ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC) rose 4.7% to $5.60 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) rose 4.6% to $33.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) rose 4% to $3.95 in pre-market trading.
- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) rose 4.1% to $7.07 in pre-market trading after gaining over 11% on Tuesday.
Losers
- Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares fell 19.6% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results and announced plans to exit the goods industry.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 12.6% to $3.83 in pre-market trading. Blue Apron reported weak quarterly earnings and disclosed that it is evaluating a range of strategic alternatives.
- Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) fell 10.5% to $26.30 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Amedisys Inc NASDAQ: AMED) shares fell 9% to $183.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) fell 5% to $8.75 in pre-market trading. Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics jumped over 168% on Tuesday following a positive clinical readout from the company.
- 10X Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) fell 4.9% to $85.80 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) fell 4.5% to $101.27 in pre-market trading.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) fell 3.6% to $5.60 in pre-market trading after rising 16.20% on Tuesday.
