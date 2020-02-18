A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Drop After Apple Warning

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) issued revenue warning for the quarter ending in March. The Empire State manufacturing index for February is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the NAHB housing market index for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 150 points to 29,245 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 14.9 points to 3,366.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 77 points to 9,555.25.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.6% to trade at $56.77 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1.4% to trade at $51.30 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.1%, STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 0.4% and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.7%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.7%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.4%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 1.4%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 1.54%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.05% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.39%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Barclays downgraded Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and announced a $124 price target.

Seattle Genetics shares fell 0.1% to close at $118.07 on Friday.

Breaking News