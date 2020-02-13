58 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares climbed 46.5% to $3.1487 after the company announced it has secured a 5-year deal with Vodafone Fiji to extend superior quality voice services to consumers.
- Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) gained 25.1% to $5.75 after the company issued Q4 operational update. Exterran expects Q4 preliminary sales of $265 million to $275 million.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares rose 23.3% to $3.02.
- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) gained 20.6% to $4.22.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) shares rose 16.5% to $21.17 after the company reported upbeat Q4 earnings.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares climbed 15.7% to $21.87.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) climbed 15.6% to $3.8650.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) rose 15.4% to $5.47 as new Coronavirus cases in China spike. The company said it has booked $10.4 million in orders for its N-95 face mask as a result of the outbreak.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) gained 14.2% to $11.59. iCAD is expected to release Q4 results on February 27.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares rose 12.6% to $8.04 after falling 7.03% on Wednesday.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares surged 12.5% to $5.22.
- Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) gained 12.2% to $54.22 after announcing Q2 results.
- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) climbed 11% to $76.32 after the company reported a deal to buy SCA Performance for $328 million.
- Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) shares rose 11% to $30.02.
- Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) gained 10.7% to $28.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG) surged 10.5% to $6.20.
- American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) shares gained 9.9% to $32.60 following strong Q4 earnings.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) gained 9% to $2.92. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech with an Overweight rating and a $6 price target.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) shares surged 8.4% to $2.8934.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 7.4% to $3.36. Co-Diagnostics reported that it will present its rapid response to the new coronavirus in Washington DC Conference.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 7.4% to $7.85.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 5.7% to $1.12.
- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) rose 5.5% to $3.87 after declining 4.68% on Wednesday.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) gained 4.5% to $2.7379 after the company disclosed that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for RiVax to prevent ricin poisoning.
Losers
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) fell 36.5% to $19.05.
- Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX) shares dropped 24.1% to $3.0597 after the company reported Q4 results.
- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) shares dipped 23.4% to $16.70 after the company announced preliminary results of tender offer.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 22.4% to $6.24 after climbing 82.73% on Wednesday.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) fell 21.9% to $6.25 after the company priced 4.615 million share common stock offering at $6.50 per share.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares dipped 20% to $4.2285 following Q4 results.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) fell 18.5% to $8.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales. Cowen & Co also downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell 18% to $6.80 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) shares dropped 16.8% to $28.45. Gravity sees preliminary Q4 sales of KRW72 billion and FY19 sales of KRW361 billion.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) fell 15% to $0.3512 after surging around 25% on Wednesday.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) dropped 15% to $59.12. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals said the FDA has accepted for Priority Review its NDA for ripretinib, its broad-spectrum KIT and PDGFRα inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The PDUFA date has been fixed for Aug. 13. Separately, the company announced the commencement of a registered underwritten public offering of $250 million shares of its common stock.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) fell 14.5% to $30.61 after the company issued sales guidance below estimates.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) fell 12.7% to $23.50 after the company priced 4.35 million share common stock offering at $23 per share.
- Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) fell 12.1% to $7.06 after the company issued preliminary sales guidance below estimates.
- Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA) dropped 11.9% to $40.10 following weak Q4 results.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) dipped 11.7% to $4.0707. Corvus Pharma highlighted presentation of clinical data from Phase 1b/2 trial of ciforadenant at American Society of Clinical Oncology's Genitourinary Cancers Symposium.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) dropped 11% to $2.25 in sympathy with the overall market amid renewed coronavirus fears as the number of new confirmed cases in China increases.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) shares declined 10.8% to $4.23. SenesTech expects preliminary Q4 sales of $70,000.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) dropped 10.3% to $3.2550.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares declined 10.1% to $1.96. Trovagene reported presentation of Phase 2 data showing ability of onvansertib to overcome zytiga resistance.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) fell 10% to $1.3050 after the company reported a deal with certain lenders to extend its standstill period and agreed to pursue a sale of the company.
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 9.4% to $55.12 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and issued weak Q4 earnings outlook.
- Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) shares declined 9.3% to $9.84 following Q4 results.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) shares fell 9.1% to $9.51 after the company said it will restate financial statements for several recent periods due to accounting errors related to managed services agreements. The company expects material impacts to Q2 2018 To Q3 of 2019.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) fell 8.5% to $0.2655 after gaining over 27% on Wednesday.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) fell 8.4% to $26.24 after gaining over 11% on Wednesday.
- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) dropped 8.3% to $3.54 after reporting Q2 results.
- Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) shares tumbled 8.1% to $27.60 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) fell 7.3% to $14.05 after the company reported Q4 earnings.
- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) fell 7.3% to $104.41 following Q4 results.
- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) fell 6.7% to $46.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) fell 5.8% to $4.07 after the company reported FY19 results.
- Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ: PS) fell 5.5% to $19.51 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE: ICL) fell 4.8% to $4.1417 following Q4 results.
