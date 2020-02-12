Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

17 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2020 5:01pm   Comments
Share:
17 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

  • Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS of $(0.51), up from $(0.92) year over year.
  • ASGN (NASDAQ: ASGN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Losers

  • AVROBIO (NASDAQ: AVRO) shares are trading lower after the company reported a $100 million common stock offering.
  • Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS) shares are trading lower after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Nu Skin (NASDAQ: NUS) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 and FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
  • SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares are trading lower after the company issued preliminary Q4 and FY19 sales guidance below estimates.
  • NetApp  (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • CenturyLink (NASDAQ: CTL) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings.
  • CoreCivic (NASDAQ: CXW) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 FFO of $0.59, which is down from $0.63 year-over-year.
  • Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ: CBIO) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering of no disclosed size.
  • TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Avalara (NASDAQ: AVLR) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings.
  • Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT + ASGN)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
12 Stocks To Watch For February 12, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For February 12, 2020
3 ETFs To Play For The Week Ahead: REITs, Chips And More
14 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 3, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga