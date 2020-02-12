Market Overview

2020 Mobile World Congress Cancelled Over Coronavirus Fears
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 12, 2020 5:13pm   Comments
Mobile World Congress 2020, which was supposed to be held in Barcelona, Spain, has been cancelled over COVID-19 concerns, the organizers announced Wednesday.

In a statement, the GSM Association (GSMA) said with due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona the host country, the GSMA has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event.

GSMA added it will continue to work in unison and support each other for MWC Barcelona 2021 and future editions.

"Our sympathies at this time are with those affected in China, and all around the world," GSMA said.

The annual event usually attracts high-profile exhibitors. BBC reported earlier this week Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), and chipmakers Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) said they would not attend the conference.

