31 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares rose 38.2% to $0.3150 in pre-market trading.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) rose 11.7% to $1.53 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.87% on Tuesday.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) rose 7.6% to $8.97 in pre-market trading. Perion launched Privado Private Search Engine, powered by Microsoft's Bing.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) shares rose 5.1% to $2.91 in pre-market trading after falling 8% on Tuesday.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) rose 7.2% to $10.60 in pre-market trading.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 5.4% to $16.16 in pre-market trading.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares rose 4.6% to $4.60 in pre-market trading. Agile Therapeutics shares surged over 9% on Tuesday after the company finalized a $35 million term loan credit facility.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) rose 4.4% to $9.69 in pre-market trading.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) rose 3.7% to $22.30 in pre-market trading after declining 27.12% on Tuesday.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) rose 3.7% to $12.75 in pre-market trading.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) rose 3.6% to $5.98 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.68% on Tuesday.
- Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) rose 3.6% to $56.98 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 earnings.
- Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) shares rose 3.1% to $35.36 in pre-market trading.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) rose 3% to $99.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rose 3% to $58.96 in pre-market trading after UBS analysts upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $47 to $75 per share.
Losers
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares fell 27.2% to $0.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of common stock.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.(NASDAQ: BBBY) fell 24.5% to $11.20 in pre-market trading as the company gave a bleak outlook in its preliminary report for the fourth quarter of the 2019 financial year.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) fell 21.4% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after reporting a common stock offering.
- Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) fell 18.6% to $72.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Baird downgraded Insperity from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $107 to $73.
- The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) fell 11.7% to $20.10 in pre-market trading.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) fell 10.2% to $0.2150 in the pre-market trading session. Vislink Technologies shares dropped over 9% on Tuesday after the company filed for a common stock offering of ~23.077 million shares.
- Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) fell 7.5% to $12.70 in pre-market trading after rising 4.41% on Tuesday.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN) shares fell 7.1% to $3.40 in pre-market trading. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals shares jumped around 79% on Tuesday after the company announced a license agreement with Zhejiang HaiChang Biotechnology.
- NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) fell 6.4% to $33.30 in pre-market trading following Q4 results. JP Morgan downgraded NMI Holdings from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $37 to $36.5.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 5.6% to $20.15 in pre-market trading. Moderna priced its 26.3 million share stock offering at $19 per share.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) fell 4.7% to $51.43 in pre-market trading. LYFT reported better-than-expected revenue and the number of active riders for the fourth quarter. The company also announced the acquisition of Flexdrive.
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) shares fell 4.6% to $26.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell 4.5% to $2.76 in pre-market trading. Groupon is expected to release quarterly results on February 18.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) fell 4.4% to $3.04 in pre-market trading.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) fell 4.1% to $0.49 in pre-market trading after declining 14.83% on Tuesday.
- Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) fell 2.5% to $27.21 in pre-market trading. Theravance Biopharma priced its 5.5 million stock offering at $27 per share.
