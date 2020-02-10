Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Billionaire Peter Thiel Sells A Majority Of His Remaining Facebook Stake
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 10, 2020 10:51pm   Comments
Share:
Billionaire Peter Thiel Sells A Majority Of His Remaining Facebook Stake

Billionaire investor Peter Thiel sold a majority of his remaining stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) last Thursday, a regulatory filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission has shown.

What Happened

The Paypal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) founder sold 53,602 shares he held in the social media company in two transactions, to be left with 9,948 shares, worth about $2.1 million at press time.

Thiel was the first outside investor in Facebook back in 2004 and has been an influential advisor to the company's chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg since.

The venture capitalist is said to be an influence behind Facebook's insistence on not fact-checking political advertisements, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Thiel, who also founded the data analytics company Palantir Technologies, sold a majority of the 45 million shares he held in the company in 2012 as the post-IPO lockup period expired.

The shares would have been worth about $9.6 billion at press time. Thiel's net worth is $2.3 billion, according to Forbes.

Price Action

Facebook's shares traded marginally higher at $213.30 in the after-hours session on Monday.

Photo Credit: Public domain photo via Wikimedia.

Posted-In: Facebook Mark Zuckerberg PayPalNews SEC Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB + PYPL)

The Year Of Retail Reinvention? Walmart, Target, Other Retailers Prepare To Report Earnings
Tech Companies Who Have Superpowers To Change Their Industry- And The World
Here's How Much Investing $100 In The 2013 Twitter IPO Would Be Worth Today
Facebook At Key Inflection Point
Facebook Sends Cease And Desist Letter To AI Startup, Joins Twitter, Venmo, YouTube
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga