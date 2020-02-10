Bong Joon-ho Joins Exclusive Oscar Company With Walt Disney

Korean director Bong Joon-ho is in rare film company.

Bong could be considered to have tied Walt Disney for most Oscar wins in a single night on Sunday as he picked up four for "Parasite," which became the first foreign-language film to win best picture.

"I'm sorry for the hard work - too many," Bong could be heard telling the people who have to engrave the Oscar statuettes.

South Koreans celebrated the film's success with pride on Monday after it beat out the favorite for Best Picture, World War I thriller "1917."

Bong won for Best Picture as a producer of the film, and individual Oscars for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. He also accepted the award for Best International Feature, which technically went to the nation of South Korea.

In winning for Best Director, Bong beat out a couple living legends in the field, Martin Scorsese, who was nominated for "The Irishman," and "Quentin Tarantino," up for "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."

Bong Joon Ho apologizes to the engravers for having too many #Oscars https://t.co/hWATPNesC8 pic.twitter.com/u5XuaKBdki — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

South Korea was full of pride on Monday.

Hearts swelled in South Korea after #Parasite became the first foreign-language film to win the top prize at this year's Oscars. Even South Korean President Moon Jae-In started his policy meeting with aides with a round of applause to celebrate the movie's historic victory. pic.twitter.com/nTXmEoOvfM — Hawon Jung (@allyjung) February 10, 2020

Bong's big night at the Oscars was the most-read story Monday morning on South Korea's biggest newspaper website, the Chosun Ilbo, pushing several Wuhan Coronavirus stories off the top spot. And even the nation's president acknowledged the big night, starting a meeting with a round of applause for his countryman.

South Korean social media was flooded with statements of elation and celebration Monday after local hero Bong Joon Ho and his strikingly original film #Parasite swept the #Oscars https://t.co/HtkMZLI6wh — THR International (@THRGlobal) February 10, 2020

Disney's Four Oscar Night In 1954

The legendary Walt Disney won four Oscars at the 1954 Academy Awards, taking home the honors for Best Short Subject - Cartoons, for "Toot, Whistle, Plunk and Bloom," Best Documentary Feature for "The Living Desert," Best Documentary Short Subject for "The Alaskan Eskimo," and Best Live Action Short Subject - Two Reel, for "Bear Country."

But unlike "Parasite," Disney didn't win any of the most high profile awards that year, with Best Director going to "Fred Zinnemann for "From Here to Eternity," which also won Best Picture.

Disney did win a total of 22 Oscars, which is the all-time record, and also has the most nominations, with 59. John Ford has the most Oscars for Best Director with four, winning in 1935, 1940, 1941, and 1952. Disney never won an Oscar for Best Director.

Only 11 people have taken home three Oscars in a single night, a feat accomplished most recently in 2015 by "Birdman" director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu.