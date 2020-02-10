Hail Ventures & Consulting Says It Will Be A 'Responsive, Relevant And Objective Strategic Partner'

HAIL Ventures & Consulting, Ltd. launched Monday as a solution to traditional consulting, offering venture investment, advisory services and mentorship opportunities for emerging businesses.

“What separates us from the pack is the fact that not only have we provided businesses and legal advisory services to clients, but we have experienced the ups and downs of seeking investments, making investments, and operating our own ventures,” Vince Calo, Hail VC's CEO and general counsel, said in a statement.

“We don’t believe in living inside the box yet have the educational, work and life experience to provide in-depth, objective analysis to consulting clients and vigorous, innovative change-leadership to business partners in our ventures practice. In the end, we are real people running real businesses and know that our clients and venture partners need a responsive, relevant, and objective strategic partner.”

The development comes after a group of University of Michigan alumni and members with backgrounds in law, sports and entertainment, health care, real estate, government, and the military partnered to help clients tackle businesses problems.

Robert "Bo" Brabo, a principal at Hail VC, worked for the U.S. Army as chief of HR operations with the White House Communications Agency and presidential communications officer in both the Bush and Obama administrations.

To learn more, visit Hail VC at www.hailvc.com.