UPS Suspends Service In Southern Plains Due To Winter Storm

Forward Air hasn't been the only carrier stunting operations amid severe winter weather on Wednesday. UPS Inc (NYSE: UPS), one of the biggest truckload carriers in the U.S., has suspended service in more than 100 counties in two states because of heavy snowfall.

The storm is impacting 39 Oklahoma counties and 73 Texas counties. UPS posted this service alert on its website shortly after noon Wednesday:

"Severe winter weather is impacting areas of Oklahoma and Texas. There will be no pickups or deliveries today in the affected areas. We will work to ensure the safety of our employees while minimizing the effects on service. Contingency plans are in place to help ensure that shipments arrive at their final destinations as quickly as conditions permit."

The announcement went on to state that, for the safety of staff and customers, UPS Customer Centers in affected areas are not open for pickups and dropoffs.

Image Sourced from Pixabay