Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

USD/JPY Forecast: Poised To Challenge The 110.00 Figure
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
February 05, 2020 4:13pm   Comments
Share:
USD/JPY Forecast: Poised To Challenge The 110.00 Figure

USD/JPY Current Price: 109.76

  • Better-than-expected US data sent yields to fresh weekly highs.
  • Japanese  Jibun Bank Services PMI for January resulted at 51, below the expected 52.1.
  • USD/JPY poised to challenge the 110.00 figure, scope to retest recent highs at 110.28.

The USD/JPY pair has reached a fresh 2-week high of 109.84, amid persistent dollar’s strength, compliments to robust US data and rallying equities. Ever since the week started, better-than-anticipated US macroeconomic figures have fueled demand for local equities, which slowly approach to record highs after ending January in the red. US Treasury yields advanced for a third consecutive day, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note hitting 1.66%, and settling not far below this last.

Japan published the Jibun Bank Services PMI for January at the beginning of the day, which resulted at 51, below the expected 52.1. The country won’t provide relevant data during the upcoming Asian session.

USD/JPY Short-Term Technical Outlook

The USD/JPY pair retains its gains ahead of the Asian opening, overbought in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is consolidating above its moving averages, with the 20 SMA gaining traction upward below the larger ones, which remain directionless. Technical indicators have turned flat within overbought levels, reflecting the ongoing consolidation. The risk is skewed to the upside, with further gains expected once beyond 109.90.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: FXStreet USD/JPYNews Commodities Forex Global Markets General

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga