Breaking News: EFS Fuel Cards Suffer Outage, Drivers Unable To Pay For Fuel

A systems failure with EFS fuel cards has led to truck drivers unable to fuel their vehicles in various locations, according to multiple reports.

Social media users first identified the problem early Wednesday morning, and since then media reports indicate that WEX, the parent company of EFS, has confirmed the issue. One social media poster indicated the cards began having problems late Tuesday night. Others have said their cards are now working and company representatives have told them the issues are intermittent.

Messages left by FreightWaves for WEX have not been returned. It is unclear if the outage is affecting other WEX products at this time.

EFS offers fuel cards for fleets and owner-operators.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

