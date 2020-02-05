Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 298 companies set new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.

was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Cannabiz Mobile (OTC: LGBI) .

. MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) traded down 15.38% to reach its 52-week high but quickly fell, making it the smallest gainer.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs on Wednesday:

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $184.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.6%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $184.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.6%. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares were up 0.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $2,071.02 for a change of up 0.23%.

shares were up 0.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $2,071.02 for a change of up 0.23%. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $152.76. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $152.76. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session. Mastercard (NYSE: MA) shares hit a yearly high of $334.99. The stock traded down 0.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $334.99. The stock traded down 0.14% on the session. Novartis (OTC: NVSEF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $96.00. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $96.00. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session. Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $374.00.

shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $374.00. Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) shares hit $190.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.04%.

shares hit $190.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.04%. Novo Nordisk (OTC: NONOF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.69. The stock traded up 3.96% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.69. The stock traded up 3.96% on the session. Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) shares broke to $63.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.9%.

shares broke to $63.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.9%. Accenture (NYSE: ACN) stock set a new 52-week high of $213.89 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $213.89 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%. PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $121.49 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.17%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $121.49 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.17%. Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) shares were up 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $144.77.

shares were up 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $144.77. ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $307.05 with a daily change of up 1.64%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $307.05 with a daily change of up 1.64%. Linde (NYSE: LIN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $217.08. Shares traded up 0.46%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $217.08. Shares traded up 0.46%. Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) stock made a new 52-week high of $64.19 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $64.19 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.12% for the day. Becton, Dickinson (NYSE: BDX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $286.44. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $286.44. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session. Naspers (OTC: NPSNY) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.65. The stock was up 1.29% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $35.65. The stock was up 1.29% for the day. Chubb (NYSE: CB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $162.46 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.02%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $162.46 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.02%. KDDI (OTC: KDDIY) shares were up 2.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.23.

shares were up 2.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.23. Air Liquide (OTC: AIQUY) shares hit a yearly high of $29.75. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $29.75. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session. Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%. ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) stock hit a yearly high price of $355.94. The stock was down 1.76% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $355.94. The stock was down 1.76% for the day. Recruit Holdings Co (OTC: RCRUY) shares broke to $8.23 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.88%.

shares broke to $8.23 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.88%. Vinci (OTC: VCISY) shares hit a yearly high of $28.57. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $28.57. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session. Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZFSVF) stock made a new 52-week high of $425.35 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.03% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $425.35 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.03% for the day. Schneider Electric (OTC: SBGSY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.08. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.08. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session. Schneider Electric (OTC: SBGSF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $105.45. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $105.45. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $241.61. The stock traded up 1.38% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $241.61. The stock traded up 1.38% on the session. Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) shares hit a yearly high of $184.43. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $184.43. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session. America Movil (NYSE: AMX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.34 with a daily change of up 0.58%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.34 with a daily change of up 0.58%. Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) shares set a new yearly high of $205.36 this morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $205.36 this morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock set a new 52-week high of $494.32 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.32%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $494.32 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.32%. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) stock set a new 52-week high of $248.37 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.02%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $248.37 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.02%. ABB (OTC: ABLZF) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.09 on Wednesday, moving up 5.8%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $25.09 on Wednesday, moving up 5.8%. ABB (NYSE: ABB) shares hit a yearly high of $25.00. The stock traded up 4.77% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $25.00. The stock traded up 4.77% on the session. Aon (NYSE: AON) stock made a new 52-week high of $229.46 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $229.46 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day. RELX (NYSE: RELX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $27.09 with a daily change of up 0.71%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $27.09 with a daily change of up 0.71%. Intesa Sanpaolo (OTC: ISNPY) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.12 on Wednesday, moving up 3.72%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $16.12 on Wednesday, moving up 3.72%. Moody's (NYSE: MCO) shares hit $269.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.51%.

shares hit $269.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.51%. Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTC: SHECY) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.34. The stock was up 1.34% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $30.34. The stock was up 1.34% for the day. Investor (OTC: IVSXF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.13 on Wednesday morning, moving flat%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.13 on Wednesday morning, moving flat%. Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $331.23 with a daily change of up 0.6%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $331.23 with a daily change of up 0.6%. Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares broke to $206.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%.

shares broke to $206.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%. Eaton (NYSE: ETN) shares set a new 52-week high of $102.36 on Wednesday, moving up 1.25%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $102.36 on Wednesday, moving up 1.25%. Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) stock made a new 52-week high of $270.99 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $270.99 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day. Allstate (NYSE: ALL) stock hit a yearly high price of $121.25. The stock was up 3.05% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $121.25. The stock was up 3.05% for the day. Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $153.04 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.09%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $153.04 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.09%. London Stock Exchange Gr (OTC: LNSTY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.12%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.12%. Volvo (OTC: VOLVF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $18.03. Shares traded up 1.07%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $18.03. Shares traded up 1.07%. Volvo (OTC: VLVLY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.95 with a daily change of flat%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.95 with a daily change of flat%. Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) shares broke to $69.48 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.9%.

shares broke to $69.48 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.9%. Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) stock made a new 52-week high of $139.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $139.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day. Experian (OTC: EXPGY) shares hit a yearly high of $35.86. The stock traded up 1.19% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $35.86. The stock traded up 1.19% on the session. TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) shares were down 1.77% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.49 for a change of down 1.77%.

shares were down 1.77% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.49 for a change of down 1.77%. T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares were up 0.07% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $138.98 for a change of up 0.07%.

shares were up 0.07% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $138.98 for a change of up 0.07%. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) stock hit a yearly high price of $725.19. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $725.19. The stock was up 0.87% for the day. Infineon Technologies (OTC: IFNNY) shares set a new yearly high of $24.56 this morning. The stock was up 10.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $24.56 this morning. The stock was up 10.29% on the session. Infineon Technologies (OTC: IFNNF) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.43. The stock was up 9.5% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $24.43. The stock was up 9.5% for the day. Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares hit $289.82 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.52%.

shares hit $289.82 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.52%. KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.3%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.3%. Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) shares broke to $326.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.56%.

shares broke to $326.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.56%. Coloplast (OTC: CLPBY) shares hit a yearly high of $129.30. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $129.30. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session. Coloplast (OTC: CLPBF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.89. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.89. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session. Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) stock made a new 52-week high of $220.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $220.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day. Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) stock set a new 52-week high of $169.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.83%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $169.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.83%. Adyen (OTC: ADYEY) shares were up 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.41.

shares were up 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.41. Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares broke to $170.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.18%.

shares broke to $170.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.18%. MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) stock hit a yearly high price of $304.41. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $304.41. The stock was down 0.39% for the day. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $892.00 with a daily change of down 3.25%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $892.00 with a daily change of down 3.25%. Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) shares broke to $99.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.11%.

shares broke to $99.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.11%. E.ON (OTC: ENAKF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.53 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded flat%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.53 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded flat%. Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN) shares were up 7.73% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.99 for a change of up 7.73%.

shares were up 7.73% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.99 for a change of up 7.73%. ResMed (NYSE: RMD) shares hit a yearly high of $168.46. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $168.46. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session. Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares were down 0.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $292.39 for a change of down 0.09%.

shares were down 0.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $292.39 for a change of down 0.09%. CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) shares hit a yearly high of $693.90. The stock traded down 1.01% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $693.90. The stock traded down 1.01% on the session. Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $104.02. Shares traded up 0.14%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $104.02. Shares traded up 0.14%. Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) shares were up 0.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $169.08.

shares were up 0.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $169.08. Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares were down 0.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $157.44 for a change of down 0.11%.

shares were down 0.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $157.44 for a change of down 0.11%. Constellation Software (OTC: CNSWF) stock set a new 52-week high of $1,128.67 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $1,128.67 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) shares were up 1.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $174.99 for a change of up 1.13%.

shares were up 1.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $174.99 for a change of up 1.13%. SSE (OTC: SSEZY) shares were up 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.20.

shares were up 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.20. Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $121.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $121.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%. Vestas Wind Systems (OTC: VWSYF) shares broke to $35.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.48%.

shares broke to $35.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.48%. Vestas Wind Systems (OTC: VWDRY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $106.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.02%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $106.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.02%. Wolters Kluwer (OTC: WTKWY) shares set a new 52-week high of $77.39 on Wednesday, moving up 0.43%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $77.39 on Wednesday, moving up 0.43%. Fujitsu (OTC: FJTSY) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.25 on Wednesday, moving up 1.48%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $23.25 on Wednesday, moving up 1.48%. Olympus (OTC: OCPNY) shares set a new yearly high of $16.70 this morning. The stock was up 2.08% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $16.70 this morning. The stock was up 2.08% on the session. MS&AD Insurance Group (OTC: MSADY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.21%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.21%. Sea (NYSE: SE) shares were down 0.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $47.47 for a change of down 0.15%.

shares were down 0.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $47.47 for a change of down 0.15%. RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares hit a yearly high of $211.74. The stock traded down 0.21% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $211.74. The stock traded down 0.21% on the session. Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) shares hit a yearly high of $389.45. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $389.45. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session. Equifax (NYSE: EFX) stock hit a yearly high price of $157.09. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $157.09. The stock was up 0.32% for the day. Laboratory Corp (NYSE: LH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $184.21 with a daily change of up 1.04%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $184.21 with a daily change of up 1.04%. TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) shares hit a yearly high of $96.11. The stock traded down 0.64% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $96.11. The stock traded down 0.64% on the session. Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) stock hit a yearly high price of $342.00. The stock was down 1.92% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $342.00. The stock was down 1.92% for the day. Markel (NYSE: MKL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1,225.00. Shares traded up 5.82%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1,225.00. Shares traded up 5.82%. Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.15%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.15%. Teleperformance (OTC: TLPFY) shares hit $130.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.01%.

shares hit $130.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.01%. Sonova Holding (OTC: SONVY) shares were up 1.46% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.08 for a change of up 1.46%.

shares were up 1.46% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.08 for a change of up 1.46%. Xylem (NYSE: XYL) shares hit $87.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.05%.

shares hit $87.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.05%. DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.30. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $83.30. The stock was up 0.07% for the day. Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) shares were up 0.57% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $106.42.

shares were up 0.57% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $106.42. Novozymes (OTC: NVZMY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.38 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.35%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.38 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.35%. Novozymes (OTC: NVZMF) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.22 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.51%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $54.22 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.51%. AES (NYSE: AES) shares set a new yearly high of $20.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.92% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $20.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.92% on the session. EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $241.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.57%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $241.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.57%. Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $309.59. Shares traded down 1.49%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $309.59. Shares traded down 1.49%. Umicore (OTC: UMICY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.7%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.7%. Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $136.64. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $136.64. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session. Alleghany (NYSE: Y) shares broke to $822.63 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.05%.

shares broke to $822.63 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.05%. Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) stock set a new 52-week high of $161.43 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.72%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $161.43 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.72%. Globe Life (NYSE: GL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $107.77. Shares traded down 0.37%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $107.77. Shares traded down 0.37%. Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $46.61 with a daily change of up 0.42%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $46.61 with a daily change of up 0.42%. Rentokil Initial (OTC: RTOKY) shares were up 1.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.85 for a change of up 1.43%.

shares were up 1.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.85 for a change of up 1.43%. Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $138.88 with a daily change of up 1.86%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $138.88 with a daily change of up 1.86%. Barratt Developments (OTC: BTDPY) shares hit $22.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.23%.

shares hit $22.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.23%. Alfa Laval (OTC: ALFVY) shares hit a yearly high of $26.74. The stock traded up 2.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $26.74. The stock traded up 2.1% on the session. Suez (OTC: SZEVF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.49. Shares traded up 0.76%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.49. Shares traded up 0.76%. Sun Art Retail Group (OTC: SURRY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.04 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.44%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.04 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.44%. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.88 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.53%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $18.88 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.53%. American Financial Group (NYSE: AFG) shares were up 2.07% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $111.98 for a change of up 2.07%.

shares were up 2.07% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $111.98 for a change of up 2.07%. Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares set a new yearly high of $48.93 this morning. The stock was down 2.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $48.93 this morning. The stock was down 2.48% on the session. Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) stock made a new 52-week high of $78.89 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.71% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $78.89 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.71% for the day. Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $78.98 with a daily change of down 1.05%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $78.98 with a daily change of down 1.05%. Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $75.38. Shares traded up 3.75%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $75.38. Shares traded up 3.75%. Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) shares broke to $68.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.07%.

shares broke to $68.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.07%. Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $180.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.65%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $180.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.65%. Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares hit $71.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.94%.

shares hit $71.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.94%. Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.03. Shares traded up 0.36%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.03. Shares traded up 0.36%. Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) shares hit $33.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.28%.

shares hit $33.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.28%. Smiths Group (OTC: SMGZY) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.04 on Wednesday, moving up 1.55%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $23.04 on Wednesday, moving up 1.55%. Bright Horizons Family (NYSE: BFAM) shares were up 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $169.63.

shares were up 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $169.63. Graco (NYSE: GGG) shares broke to $55.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.8%.

shares broke to $55.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.8%. Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) shares hit a yearly high of $177.51. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $177.51. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session. Ascendas REIT (OTC: ACDSF) shares were up 6.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.45 for a change of up 6.01%.

shares were up 6.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.45 for a change of up 6.01%. Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) shares were up 0.68% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.62 for a change of up 0.68%.

shares were up 0.68% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.62 for a change of up 0.68%. Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $135.49 with a daily change of up 1.2%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $135.49 with a daily change of up 1.2%. CAE (NYSE: CAE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.25 with a daily change of down 0.37%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.25 with a daily change of down 0.37%. GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.72 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.77% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $56.72 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.77% for the day. SMIC (OTC: SMICY) shares set a new yearly high of $2.14 this morning. The stock was up 7.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $2.14 this morning. The stock was up 7.72% on the session. SMIC (OTC: SIUIF) shares were up 4.37% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.48.

shares were up 4.37% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.48. Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $185.28 with a daily change of up 0.85%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $185.28 with a daily change of up 0.85%. GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.03 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 3.94%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $40.03 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 3.94%. Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) shares were up 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.70.

shares were up 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.70. Rightmove (OTC: RTMVY) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.26 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.86%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $18.26 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.86%. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock made a new 52-week high of $109.73 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $109.73 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day. Ingenico Group (OTC: INGIY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.58. The stock traded up 3.19% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.58. The stock traded up 3.19% on the session. Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.01 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.77%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.01 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.77%. Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $71.84. Shares traded up 1.58%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $71.84. Shares traded up 1.58%. Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) shares were up 2.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $248.44 for a change of up 2.65%.

shares were up 2.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $248.44 for a change of up 2.65%. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.40. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $83.40. The stock was up 0.52% for the day. Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) stock made a new 52-week high of $92.06 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $92.06 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.48% for the day. Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.85. The stock traded up 1.78% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.85. The stock traded up 1.78% on the session. MDU Resources Gr (NYSE: MDU) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.28 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.41%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $30.28 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.41%. Coca-Cola Amatil (OTC: CCLAY) shares were up 2.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.39.

shares were up 2.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.39. Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $87.76. The stock traded up 1.48% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $87.76. The stock traded up 1.48% on the session. Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $102.37. The stock traded down 0.11% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $102.37. The stock traded down 0.11% on the session. TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $21.30. Shares traded up 0.14%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $21.30. Shares traded up 0.14%. Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $53.24 with a daily change of up 1.68%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $53.24 with a daily change of up 1.68%. Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) stock made a new 52-week high of $153.54 Wednesday. The stock was down 1.06% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $153.54 Wednesday. The stock was down 1.06% for the day. Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) stock set a new 52-week high of $184.88 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.61%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $184.88 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.61%. Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE: THG) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $143.90.

shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $143.90. Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) shares hit $49.23 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.11%.

shares hit $49.23 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.11%. Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) shares broke to $49.13 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.82%.

shares broke to $49.13 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.82%. Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $105.63 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.33%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $105.63 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.33%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) shares broke to $38.94 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.4%.

shares broke to $38.94 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.4%. Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.57. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.57. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session. LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) stock made a new 52-week high of $150.57 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.77% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $150.57 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.77% for the day. Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE: JHG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.04. Shares traded up 3.29%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.04. Shares traded up 3.29%. Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) shares were up 0.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.50.

shares were up 0.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.50. Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) shares broke to $84.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.47%.

shares broke to $84.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.47%. Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $76.54. Shares traded up 0.98%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $76.54. Shares traded up 0.98%. Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AAXN) shares were down 1.43% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.23.

shares were down 1.43% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.23. Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI) shares hit a yearly high of $63.34. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $63.34. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session. Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.29%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.29%. BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.11 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.03% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $53.11 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.03% for the day. RBC Bearings (NASDAQ: ROLL) shares were up 3.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $176.79.

shares were up 3.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $176.79. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares hit $37.68 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.68%.

shares hit $37.68 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.68%. Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) shares were up 1.51% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $84.16 for a change of up 1.51%.

shares were up 1.51% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $84.16 for a change of up 1.51%. First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.20 with a daily change of up 1.27%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.20 with a daily change of up 1.27%. AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) shares set a new 52-week high of $138.52 on Wednesday, moving down 0.44%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $138.52 on Wednesday, moving down 0.44%. Envestnet (NYSE: ENV) stock made a new 52-week high of $80.69 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $80.69 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.1% for the day. CI Financial (OTC: CIFAF) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.12. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $18.12. The stock was flat% for the day. Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $47.35. Shares traded down 0.32%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $47.35. Shares traded down 0.32%. Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) shares hit a yearly high of $86.50. The stock traded down 0.78% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $86.50. The stock traded down 0.78% on the session. Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS) stock made a new 52-week high of $103.16 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $103.16 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day. Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.80. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.80. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session. WNS (Holdings) (NYSE: WNS) shares were down 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $74.23.

shares were down 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $74.23. Balchem (NASDAQ: BCPC) stock set a new 52-week high of $113.12 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.02%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $113.12 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.02%. Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.25. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.25. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session. AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE: AMN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.11 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.88%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.11 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.88%. Stantec (NYSE: STN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.79 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.79 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%. BE Semiconductor Indus (OTC: BESIY) shares broke to $44.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.06%.

shares broke to $44.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.06%. Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ: MEDP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $93.42. Shares traded up 3.32%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $93.42. Shares traded up 3.32%. Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) shares hit $32.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.59%.

shares hit $32.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.59%. PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.50. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $54.50. The stock was up 1.41% for the day. Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ: INOV) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $20.89. Shares traded up 0.37%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $20.89. Shares traded up 0.37%. AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE: AB) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.13 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $34.13 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%. Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE: PDM) shares were up 1.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.21.

shares were up 1.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.21. PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.85 on Wednesday, moving up 2.22%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $34.85 on Wednesday, moving up 2.22%. Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) shares hit $61.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%.

shares hit $61.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%. Capcom (OTC: CCOEY) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.22 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.39% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $15.22 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.39% for the day. LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares broke to $44.81 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.13%.

shares broke to $44.81 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.13%. Gerresheimer (OTC: GRRMF) shares set a new 52-week high of $79.48 on Wednesday, moving flat%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $79.48 on Wednesday, moving flat%. Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares hit a yearly high of $20.53. The stock traded up 7.98% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $20.53. The stock traded up 7.98% on the session. Adient (NYSE: ADNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.84 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.82%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $27.84 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.82%. ESCO Technologies (NYSE: ESE) shares hit a yearly high of $100.50. The stock traded up 5.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $100.50. The stock traded up 5.5% on the session. Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.52 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $16.52 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day. ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ: EXLS) shares set a new 52-week high of $75.22 on Wednesday, moving up 0.03%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $75.22 on Wednesday, moving up 0.03%. Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) shares hit $35.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.83%.

shares hit $35.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.83%. Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) stock made a new 52-week high of $88.74 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.88% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $88.74 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.88% for the day. Norbord (NYSE: OSB) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.86. The stock was up 2.98% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $30.86. The stock was up 2.98% for the day. Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.66 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.69%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $33.66 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.69%. WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) shares broke to $19.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%.

shares broke to $19.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%. Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.30 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.45%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.30 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.45%. Four Corners Property (NYSE: FCPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.81. The stock traded up 0.75% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.81. The stock traded up 0.75% on the session. Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares set a new yearly high of $26.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $26.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.15% on the session. Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.46 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.37%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.46 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.37%. Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.41 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.57%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.41 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.57%. Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) shares were up 2.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $57.76.

shares were up 2.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $57.76. ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares hit $45.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.45%.

shares hit $45.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.45%. MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.66 on Wednesday, moving up 0.1%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $31.66 on Wednesday, moving up 0.1%. Grieg Seafood (OTC: GRGSF) shares broke to $15.35 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 28.46%.

shares broke to $15.35 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 28.46%. Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ: HLG) stock made a new 52-week high of $75.02 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $75.02 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.38% for the day. PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) shares hit $48.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.98%.

shares hit $48.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.98%. Morneau Shepell (OTC: MSIXF) shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.56.

shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.56. Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) shares were up 1.11% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.00.

shares were up 1.11% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.00. Bains de Mer Monaco (OTC: BMRMF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.23%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.23%. Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) shares hit a yearly high of $16.75. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $16.75. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session. Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ: ILPT) shares were up 1.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.37.

shares were up 1.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.37. Blackrock Credit (NYSE: BTZ) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.51. Shares traded up 0.23%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.51. Shares traded up 0.23%. Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) shares were down 4.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.01.

shares were down 4.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.01. Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE: ETG) shares hit $18.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.96%.

shares hit $18.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.96%. Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ: ZEAL) shares were up 8.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.16 for a change of up 8.44%.

shares were up 8.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.16 for a change of up 8.44%. Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ: TBPH) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.27 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.67% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $30.27 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.67% for the day. Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.06. The stock was up 6.26% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $31.06. The stock was up 6.26% for the day. Piper Sandler Cos (NYSE: PIPR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $87.18 with a daily change of up 1.25%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $87.18 with a daily change of up 1.25%. KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE: KREF) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.31 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.38%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $21.31 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.38%. Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE: AWF) shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.43.

shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.43. Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX: EIM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.18 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.18 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%. Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: FFC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $22.53. Shares traded up 0.13%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $22.53. Shares traded up 0.13%. Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.89. The stock traded up 4.11% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.89. The stock traded up 4.11% on the session. Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) shares hit a yearly high of $41.99. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $41.99. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session. Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $27.83 with a daily change of up 2.52%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $27.83 with a daily change of up 2.52%. CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE: IGR) shares were up 0.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.20 for a change of up 0.37%.

shares were up 0.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.20 for a change of up 0.37%. Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) shares were up 0.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.19 for a change of up 0.5%.

shares were up 0.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.19 for a change of up 0.5%. Pharma Mar (OTC: PHMMF) shares hit a yearly high of $5.12. The stock traded up 8.33% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $5.12. The stock traded up 8.33% on the session. Investors Real Estate (NYSE: IRET) shares hit $79.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.3%.

shares hit $79.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.3%. Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RVNC) shares were up 3.74% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.88 for a change of up 3.74%.

shares were up 3.74% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.88 for a change of up 3.74%. Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) shares broke to $15.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.74%.

shares broke to $15.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.74%. Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) shares were up 0.24% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.94.

shares were up 0.24% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.94. Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) shares hit a yearly high of $20.90. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $20.90. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session. Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) shares were up 0.32% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.64.

shares were up 0.32% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.64. CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) shares were up 0.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.40 for a change of up 0.13%.

shares were up 0.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.40 for a change of up 0.13%. Camden National (NASDAQ: CAC) shares set a new yearly high of $48.07 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $48.07 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session. Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE: BFK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.63 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.63 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%. Molecular Templates (NASDAQ: MTEM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.74. The stock traded down 3.0% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.74. The stock traded down 3.0% on the session. Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.42 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.78%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.42 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.78%. Ares Commercial Real (NYSE: ACRE) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.78 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.63%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $16.78 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.63%. lastminute.com (OTC: LSMNF) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.48 Wednesday. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $45.48 Wednesday. The stock was flat% for the day. Nebula Acquisition (NASDAQ: NEBU) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $10.84. Shares traded up 0.12%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $10.84. Shares traded up 0.12%. Western Asset High Yield (NYSE: HYI) shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.03.

shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.03. Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ: BFST) shares were up 0.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.97.

shares were up 0.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.97. Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares were up 4.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.09.

shares were up 4.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.09. Horizon Discovery Group (OTC: HZNQF) shares were up 21.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.49.

shares were up 21.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.49. MFS Municipal IT (NYSE: MFM) shares set a new yearly high of $7.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $7.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session. Value Line (NASDAQ: VALU) shares broke to $36.60 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.05%.

shares broke to $36.60 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.05%. Twelve Seas Investment (NASDAQ: BROG) shares hit $11.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.63%.

shares hit $11.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.63%. Pioneer High IT (NYSE: PHT) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.93 on Wednesday, moving up 0.51%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $9.93 on Wednesday, moving up 0.51%. BrandywineGLOBAL (NYSE: BWG) shares set a new yearly high of $13.07 this morning. The stock was up 0.52% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $13.07 this morning. The stock was up 0.52% on the session. NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (AMEX: NRO) shares were up 0.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.87.

shares were up 0.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.87. Tremor International (OTC: TTTPF) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.72. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $2.72. The stock was flat% for the day. CRH Medical (AMEX: CRHM) shares were up 7.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.22 for a change of up 7.37%.

shares were up 7.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.22 for a change of up 7.37%. Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.62 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.74%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.62 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.74%. Profound Medical (NASDAQ: PROF) shares were up 4.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.55.

shares were up 4.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.55. Xebec Adsorption (OTC: XEBEF) shares hit a yearly high of $2.57. The stock traded up 3.34% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $2.57. The stock traded up 3.34% on the session. Nuveen Select Maturities (NYSE: NIM) shares set a new yearly high of $10.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $10.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session. Pcm Fund (NYSE: PCM) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.83.

shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.83. ENB Financial (OTC: ENBP) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.57. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $22.57. The stock was flat% for the day. BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $19.95 with a daily change of up 15.62%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $19.95 with a daily change of up 15.62%. Vertical Capital Income (NYSE: VCIF) shares were down 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.86.

shares were down 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.86. Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ: OESX) shares set a new yearly high of $5.53 this morning. The stock was up 3.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $5.53 this morning. The stock was up 3.23% on the session. Electromed (AMEX: ELMD) shares set a new yearly high of $11.18 this morning. The stock was up 7.92% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $11.18 this morning. The stock was up 7.92% on the session. Touchstone Exploration (OTC: PBEGF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded flat%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded flat%. PURE Bioscience (OTC: PURE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.92. Shares traded down 15.38%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.92. Shares traded down 15.38%. Adcore (OTC: ADCOF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.53 Wednesday. The stock was up 20.55% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.53 Wednesday. The stock was up 20.55% for the day. Mirage Energy (OTC: MRGE) shares were up 7.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.14.

shares were up 7.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.14. Oak Ridge Financial (OTC: BKOR) shares hit a yearly high of $16.35. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $16.35. The stock traded flat% on the session. Hydrocarbon Dynamics (OTC: PYMOF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.04 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.32%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $0.04 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.32%. Deep Down (OTC: DPDW) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.95 Wednesday. The stock was up 6.49% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.95 Wednesday. The stock was up 6.49% for the day. FlashZero (OTC: FZRO) shares were up 7.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.02.

shares were up 7.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.02. Takung Art (AMEX: TKAT) shares hit $2.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 20.59%.

shares hit $2.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 20.59%. Grid Metals (OTC: MSMGF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.16 on Wednesday, moving up 11.07%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.16 on Wednesday, moving up 11.07%. Network CN (OTC: NWCN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.55 with a daily change of up 3.33%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.55 with a daily change of up 3.33%. Media Central (OTC: FBOP) shares were flat% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.08 for a change of flat%.

shares were flat% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.08 for a change of flat%. Onassis Holdings (OTC: ONSS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.18. The stock traded up 20.0% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.18. The stock traded up 20.0% on the session. U.S. Lithium (OTC: LITH) shares were up 4.92% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.80 for a change of up 4.92%.

shares were up 4.92% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.80 for a change of up 4.92%. Cannabiz Mobile (OTC: LGBI) shares set a new yearly high of $0.001 this morning. The stock was up 14.29% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.