36 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares rose 50.1% to $19.50 in pre-market trading. Myomo shares surged around 115% on Tuesday after the company's MyoPro was approved for reimbursement by German health insurer BARMER.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares rose 50% to $1.32 in pre-market trading. WPD Pharmaceuticals’ Annamycin drug received FDA approval of Fast Track designation.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) rose 40.1% to $3.11 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it submitted Claimant's Memorial in arbitration against Turkey.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 8.7% to $12.75 in pre-market trading.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) rose 7.1% to $3.01 in pre-market trading. JMP Securities upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from Market Perform to Market Outperform.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) shares rose 6.3% to $5.91 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.45% on Tuesday.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) rose 6.1% to $38.44 in pre-market trading after climbing 15.60% on Tuesday.
- QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN) rose 6% to $35.18 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) rose 4.4% to $4.71 in pre-market trading after climbing 11.08% on Tuesday.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 4.4% to $2.85 in pre-market trading after falling 9.00% on Tuesday.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) shares rose 4.4% to $15.35 in pre-market trading.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) rose 4.3% to $40.20 in pre-market trading after surging 9.99% on Tuesday.
- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) rose 4% to $28.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) rose 3.4% to $11.00 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q2 results.
- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) shares rose 2.7% to $17.24 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) shares rose 2.4% to $76.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) shares rose 2.2% to $95.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
Losers
- Plantronics Inc (NYSE: PLT) fell 33% to $18.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Knowles Corp (NYSE: KN) fell 14.3% to $17.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares fell 13.5% to $3.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering of no disclosed size.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 12.1% to $8.91 in pre-market trading after declining 6.38% on Tuesday.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) fell 9.8% to $1.11 in pre-market trading. Digital Ally shares climbed over 29% on Tuesday after the company announced it has been awarded a three-year contract to supply 5,000 body cameras to its national police force for an expected total of $4 million.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) fell 9.3% to $1.73 in pre-market trading. Nano Dimension priced 2.3 million ADS public offering at $1.50 per ADS.
- Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) fell 8.4% to $76.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) fell 8.3% to $8.42 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR) shares fell 8.2% to $65.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued Q4 & FY20 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) fell 8.2% to $17.42 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) fell 7.7% to $39.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) fell 7.2% to $14.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) fell 6.1% to $6.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.69% on Tuesday.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) fell 5.9% to $119.50 in pre-market trading following earlier post-market 8-K that showed VP, Creative at Rockstar Games, Dan Houser, is leaving the company as of Mar. 11, 2020.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) shares fell 5% to $18.49 in pre-market trading.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 4.7% to $845.00 in pre-market trading after days of upward momentum. The company reportedly suggested it will delay February delivery of some China-made Model 3 vehicles. Additionally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock to Hold.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) fell 4.7% to $0.3112 in pre-market trading after rising 8.76% on Tuesday.
- Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE) fell 3.5% to $70.45 in pre-market trading.
- Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) fell 3.4% to $119.75 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
