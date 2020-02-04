Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

USD/JPY Forecast: Short-Term Bullish, Room To Recover The 110.00 Level
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
February 04, 2020 4:53pm   Comments
Share:
USD/JPY Forecast: Short-Term Bullish, Room To Recover The 110.00 Level

USD/JPY Current Price: 109.49

  • Recovering equities and government bond yields underpinned the pair.
  • Market players let aside coronavirus-related concerns, at least for now.
  • USD/JPY short-term bullish, room to recover the 110.00 level.

Rallying equities have helped the USD/JPY to advance to a fresh 2-week high of 109.51, holding on to gains by the end of the day. The market put aside concerns about a spreading coronavirus spreading economic disruption, and instead focused in solid US data. American indexes were sharply up, with the DJIA adding near 500 points in the day. Treasury yields also recovered, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note settling not far from its weekly high of 1.62%.

Japan released at the beginning of the day the Monetary Base, which increased in January by 2.9% YoY, missing the market’s expectations of 3.1%. Early Wednesday, the Japanese macroeconomic calendar will be quite scarce, as the only notable event will a speech from a BOJ’s member. Given the optimistic stance of equities, it seems likely that the pair retains its bullish stance.

USD/JPY Short-Term Technical Outlook

The USD/JPY pair is technically bullish after recovering the 109.00 mark, and as it finishes the US session near daily highs. In the 4-hour chart, the pair met sellers around its 100 SMA, but stands above the 20 and 200 SMA, while technical indicators hold on to daily highs, partially losing their positive momentum amid decreasing volumes.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: FXStreetNews Guidance Futures Forex Global Markets General

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga