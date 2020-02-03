Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

During Monday's morning trading, 172 companies set new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) .

. Pro Travel Network (OTC: PTVL) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) declined the most, as it traded down 6.5% after hitting a new 52-week high.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $523.52 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.89%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $523.52 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.89%. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares hit $673.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.41%.

shares hit $673.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.41%. Air Liquide (OTC: AIQUY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.10. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.10. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session. Iberdrola (OTC: IBDSF) shares set a new yearly high of $10.98 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $10.98 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session. Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTC: CHGCY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $213.21 with a daily change of up 3.76%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $213.21 with a daily change of up 3.76%. Waste Management (NYSE: WM) shares were up 1.14% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $123.21 for a change of up 1.14%.

shares were up 1.14% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $123.21 for a change of up 1.14%. American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $104.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.09%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $104.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.09%. Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTC: SHECY) shares were up 2.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.25.

shares were up 2.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.25. Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) stock made a new 52-week high of $161.57 Monday. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $161.57 Monday. The stock was up 0.3% for the day. Daiichi Sankyo Co (OTC: DSNKY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $69.30. Shares traded up 2.15%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $69.30. Shares traded up 2.15%. Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) stock made a new 52-week high of $81.31 Monday. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $81.31 Monday. The stock was up 1.17% for the day. Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $68.56. The stock traded up 2.84% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $68.56. The stock traded up 2.84% on the session. Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.65 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.65 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%. FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.08. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.08. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session. KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.77. The stock traded up 1.4% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.77. The stock traded up 1.4% on the session. Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) shares hit $165.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.09%.

shares hit $165.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.09%. Adyen (OTC: ADYYF) shares were up 3.94% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $943.95 for a change of up 3.94%.

shares were up 3.94% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $943.95 for a change of up 3.94%. Adyen (OTC: ADYEY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.67 with a daily change of up 1.92%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.67 with a daily change of up 1.92%. Entergy (NYSE: ETR) stock set a new 52-week high of $132.05 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $132.05 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%. Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares were up 2.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $133.72.

shares were up 2.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $133.72. Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) stock made a new 52-week high of $133.27 Monday. The stock was up 2.58% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $133.27 Monday. The stock was up 2.58% for the day. Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $281.26. Shares traded up 2.68%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $281.26. Shares traded up 2.68%. Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) shares set a new 52-week high of $144.35 on Monday, moving up 0.8%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $144.35 on Monday, moving up 0.8%. SGS (OTC: SGSOF) shares were flat% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $2,828.00 for a change of flat%.

shares were flat% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $2,828.00 for a change of flat%. CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) shares were up 2.33% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.99 for a change of up 2.33%.

shares were up 2.33% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.99 for a change of up 2.33%. Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) stock set a new 52-week high of $165.75 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.62%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $165.75 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.62%. SSE (OTC: SSEZY) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.02 Monday. The stock was up 3.9% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $20.02 Monday. The stock was up 3.9% for the day. SSE (OTC: SSEZF) shares were up 0.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.00.

shares were up 0.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.00. Fujitsu (OTC: FJTSY) shares hit $22.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.04%.

shares hit $22.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.04%. Ameren (NYSE: AEE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $82.42 on Monday morning, moving up 0.44%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $82.42 on Monday morning, moving up 0.44%. Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $117.28. The stock was up 1.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $117.28. The stock was up 1.91% for the day. Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.75 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.89%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $31.75 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.89%. Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) stock set a new 52-week high of $170.90 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.38%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $170.90 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.38%. Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE: BIP) shares were up 0.79% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.82.

shares were up 0.79% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.82. Cellnex Telecom (OTC: CLNXF) shares hit $50.83 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.89%.

shares hit $50.83 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.89%. Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) shares were up 0.91% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $117.99.

shares were up 0.91% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $117.99. RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) stock hit a yearly high price of $206.75. The stock was down 2.51% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $206.75. The stock was down 2.51% for the day. DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock set a new 52-week high of $80.27 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.31%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $80.27 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.31%. Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) shares were up 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.25.

shares were up 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.25. Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares set a new yearly high of $326.03 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $326.03 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session. Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) stock made a new 52-week high of $131.72 Monday. The stock was up 1.84% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $131.72 Monday. The stock was up 1.84% for the day. Hydro One (OTC: HRNNF) shares were up 1.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.40 for a change of up 1.26%.

shares were up 1.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.40 for a change of up 1.26%. Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares were up 1.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.46.

shares were up 1.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.46. EDP Renovaveis (OTC: EDRVF) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.37.

shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.37. Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.29 on Monday, moving down 2.58%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $47.29 on Monday, moving down 2.58%. SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) shares were up 3.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.26.

shares were up 3.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.26. Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares set a new yearly high of $74.99 this morning. The stock was up 1.98% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $74.99 this morning. The stock was up 1.98% on the session. Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.82. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.82. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session. Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.19. The stock was up 5.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $38.19. The stock was up 5.13% for the day. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares broke to $48.87 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.59%.

shares broke to $48.87 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.59%. Hulic (OTC: HULCF) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.25 on Monday, moving flat%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $12.25 on Monday, moving flat%. Dai Nippon Printing (OTC: DNPLY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.28 with a daily change of up 1.59%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.28 with a daily change of up 1.59%. Severn Trent (OTC: SVTRF) shares were up 11.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.65 for a change of up 11.79%.

shares were up 11.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.65 for a change of up 11.79%. Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) shares broke to $67.24 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.85%.

shares broke to $67.24 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.85%. GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) stock set a new 52-week high of $74.39 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.64%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $74.39 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.64%. Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) shares hit a yearly high of $70.23. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $70.23. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session. Ingenico Group (OTC: INGIY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.72. The stock traded up 14.76% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.72. The stock traded up 14.76% on the session. Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) shares were up 4.74% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $225.34 for a change of up 4.74%.

shares were up 4.74% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $225.34 for a change of up 4.74%. Afterpay (OTC: AFTPF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.50. Shares traded down 0.88%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.50. Shares traded down 0.88%. Healthcare Trust (NYSE: HTA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.41. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.41. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session. The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) shares hit $123.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.68%.

shares hit $123.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.68%. Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $146.91. The stock traded up 2.88% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $146.91. The stock traded up 2.88% on the session. Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.99. The stock traded up 1.96% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.99. The stock traded up 1.96% on the session. Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) shares hit $61.83 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.2%.

shares hit $61.83 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.2%. Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $102.77. Shares traded up 2.17%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $102.77. Shares traded up 2.17%. FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) stock made a new 52-week high of $122.29 Monday. The stock was up 1.88% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $122.29 Monday. The stock was up 1.88% for the day. Cia de Transmissao de (OTC: CTPTY) shares were down 1.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.08.

shares were down 1.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.08. BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) shares set a new yearly high of $51.77 this morning. The stock was up 1.45% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $51.77 this morning. The stock was up 1.45% on the session. Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.38 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.79%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.38 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.79%. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.75 with a daily change of up 0.1%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.75 with a daily change of up 0.1%. First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.66. The stock traded up 2.0% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.66. The stock traded up 2.0% on the session. NorthWestern (NYSE: NWE) shares set a new yearly high of $77.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $77.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session. Outfront Media (NYSE: OUT) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.58 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.66%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $30.58 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.66%. Estacio Participacoes (OTC: YDUQY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $12.70 with a daily change of up 3.26%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $12.70 with a daily change of up 3.26%. Corporate Office Props (NYSE: OFC) shares hit a yearly high of $30.32. The stock traded up 1.78% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $30.32. The stock traded up 1.78% on the session. Avista (NYSE: AVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.02%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.02%. Dunelm Group (OTC: DNLMY) shares hit $15.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 46.83%.

shares hit $15.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 46.83%. Cannae Holdings (NYSE: CNNE) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.36 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.88%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $41.36 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.88%. AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE: AMN) shares set a new 52-week high of $68.16 on Monday, moving up 1.09%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $68.16 on Monday, moving up 1.09%. Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) shares were up 2.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.13.

shares were up 2.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.13. Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares hit $93.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.99%.

shares hit $93.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.99%. Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA) shares were up 2.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.41.

shares were up 2.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.41. Adient (NYSE: ADNT) shares were up 1.46% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.41.

shares were up 1.46% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.41. ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares hit $44.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.73%.

shares hit $44.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.73%. Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ: HLG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $72.01 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.38%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $72.01 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.38%. Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) shares hit a yearly high of $24.41. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $24.41. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session. APi Gr (OTC: JJAQF) shares hit $11.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.3%.

shares hit $11.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.3%. Blackrock Credit (NYSE: BTZ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.46 on Monday morning, moving up 0.52%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.46 on Monday morning, moving up 0.52%. Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares set a new yearly high of $42.54 this morning. The stock was up 1.51% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $42.54 this morning. The stock was up 1.51% on the session. Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ: TBPH) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.47 on Monday, moving up 3.04%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $28.47 on Monday, moving up 3.04%. Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) shares hit $13.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.32%.

shares hit $13.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.32%. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.27. The stock was up 3.92% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $26.27. The stock was up 3.92% for the day. Cargojet (OTC: CGJTF) stock set a new 52-week high of $89.15 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.83%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $89.15 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.83%. Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE: NMZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.63. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $14.63. The stock was up 0.48% for the day. Controladora Vuela (NYSE: VLRS) shares were up 0.92% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.13 for a change of up 0.92%.

shares were up 0.92% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.13 for a change of up 0.92%. Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $54.12. Shares traded up 1.21%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $54.12. Shares traded up 1.21%. John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE: PDT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.49 with a daily change of up 0.42%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.49 with a daily change of up 0.42%. PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PCN) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.99 on Monday, moving up 1.02%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $19.99 on Monday, moving up 1.02%. Nuveen California (NYSE: NKX) shares hit a yearly high of $15.98. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $15.98. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session. Camden National (NASDAQ: CAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.76%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.76%. Invesco Trust (NYSE: VGM) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.38 on Monday, moving up 0.53%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $13.38 on Monday, moving up 0.53%. Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE: MYD) shares were up 0.56% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.19 for a change of up 0.56%.

shares were up 0.56% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.19 for a change of up 0.56%. Nuveen Intermediate Dur (NYSE: NID) shares broke to $14.08 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.04%.

shares broke to $14.08 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.04%. Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE: BFK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.61 on Monday morning, moving flat%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.61 on Monday morning, moving flat%. Repay Holdings (NASDAQ: RPAY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $17.24 with a daily change of up 1.45%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $17.24 with a daily change of up 1.45%. Molecular Templates (NASDAQ: MTEM) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.34 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.48%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $15.34 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.48%. BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE: LEO) shares were up 0.23% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.87.

shares were up 0.23% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.87. Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) shares were up 0.28% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.60 for a change of up 0.28%.

shares were up 0.28% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.60 for a change of up 0.28%. IMF Bentham (OTC: IMMFF) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.33 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 80.0%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $3.33 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 80.0%. Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.16 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.37%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.16 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.37%. LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTC: LPKFF) shares hit a yearly high of $23.82. The stock traded up 13.16% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $23.82. The stock traded up 13.16% on the session. Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.76. The stock traded down 0.99% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.76. The stock traded down 0.99% on the session. BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE: MHN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.10 with a daily change of up 0.28%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.10 with a daily change of up 0.28%. Wells Fargo Multi-Sector (AMEX: ERC) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.04 on Monday, moving up 0.77%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $13.04 on Monday, moving up 0.77%. Western Asset High Yield (NYSE: HYI) shares set a new yearly high of $15.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $15.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session. Blackrock Muni Enhanced (NYSE: MEN) shares hit $11.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%.

shares hit $11.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%. TKK Symphony Acquisition (NASDAQ: TKKS) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.38 on Monday, moving up 1.08%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $10.38 on Monday, moving up 1.08%. Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.60 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.14%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $7.60 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.14%. Nuveen MI Quality Income (NYSE: NUM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.48. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.48. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session. Absolute Software (OTC: ALSWF) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.44 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $7.44 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%. Pioneer Muni High Income (NYSE: MAV) shares were up 0.13% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.21.

shares were up 0.13% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.21. DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY (NYSE: DUC) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.37. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $9.37. The stock was up 0.11% for the day. Eaton Vance New York (AMEX: ENX) shares were up 0.32% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.51.

shares were up 0.32% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.51. Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) shares broke to $5.92 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 6.5%.

shares broke to $5.92 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 6.5%. Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE: FT) shares were up 1.12% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.08 for a change of up 1.12%.

shares were up 1.12% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.08 for a change of up 1.12%. Blackrock NY Municipal (NYSE: BNY) shares were up 0.76% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.91.

shares were up 0.76% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.91. Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) shares broke to $8.81 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.46%.

shares broke to $8.81 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.46%. Virtus Global (NYSE: VGI) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $13.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%. Itamar Medical (NASDAQ: ITMR) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.06 Monday. The stock was up 5.45% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $16.06 Monday. The stock was up 5.45% for the day. Profound Medical (NASDAQ: PROF) shares set a new yearly high of $17.24 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $17.24 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session. Wells Fargo Utilities (AMEX: ERH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.22. The stock traded up 1.54% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.22. The stock traded up 1.54% on the session. Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares were up 7.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.96.

shares were up 7.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.96. NanoXplore (OTC: NNXPF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.44 on Monday morning, moving up 12.68%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.44 on Monday morning, moving up 12.68%. Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.08 on Monday morning, moving up 3.35%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.08 on Monday morning, moving up 3.35%. EMX Royalty (AMEX: EMX) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.08. The stock was down 1.01% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $2.08. The stock was down 1.01% for the day. Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.07. The stock traded up 1.47% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.07. The stock traded up 1.47% on the session. Caledonia Mining Corp (AMEX: CMCL) shares hit a yearly high of $10.60. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $10.60. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session. GoGold Resources (OTC: GLGDF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.66. Shares traded down 0.65%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.66. Shares traded down 0.65%. Summit State Bank (NASDAQ: SSBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.21 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.77%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.21 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.77%. Orgenesis (NASDAQ: ORGS) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.18. The stock was up 10.78% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $6.18. The stock was up 10.78% for the day. Medicrea International (OTC: MRNTF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $5.32. Shares traded up 5.23%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $5.32. Shares traded up 5.23%. Golden Valley Mines (OTC: GLVMF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.44 on Monday morning, moving up 5.96%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.44 on Monday morning, moving up 5.96%. High Income Securities (NYSE: PCF) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.49 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.43%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $9.49 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.43%. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ: BCOW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.03 on Monday morning, moving up 1.01%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.03 on Monday morning, moving up 1.01%. Ely Gold Royalties (OTC: ELYGF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.55. The stock traded up 13.7% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.55. The stock traded up 13.7% on the session. Micropac Industries (OTC: MPAD) shares were up 1.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.99.

shares were up 1.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.99. Minera IRL (OTC: MRLLF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.15. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $0.15. The stock traded flat% on the session. CVD Equipment (NASDAQ: CVV) shares set a new yearly high of $4.99 this morning. The stock was up 1.57% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $4.99 this morning. The stock was up 1.57% on the session. Central Federal (OTC: CFDB) shares hit $15.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.06%.

shares hit $15.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.06%. Victory Bancorp (OTC: VTYB) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.05 on Monday, moving up 0.45%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $11.05 on Monday, moving up 0.45%. Coral Gold Resources (OTC: CLHRF) shares were up 2.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.42 for a change of up 2.09%.

shares were up 2.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.42 for a change of up 2.09%. Viking Energy Group (OTC: VKIN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.26 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.25%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.26 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.25%. TOMI Environmental Solns (OTC: TOMZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.20. The stock traded up 53.33% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.20. The stock traded up 53.33% on the session. China Pharma Holding (AMEX: CPHI) shares hit a yearly high of $0.75. The stock traded up 54.26% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $0.75. The stock traded up 54.26% on the session. Viscount Mining (OTC: VLMGF) shares were up 8.06% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.25.

shares were up 8.06% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.25. Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTC: FLXT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.14 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.5%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.14 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.5%. Town Center Bank Il (OTC: TCNB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $3.55. Shares traded up 1.43%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $3.55. Shares traded up 1.43%. Takung Art (AMEX: TKAT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 13.97%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 13.97%. Trichome Financial (OTC: TRICF) shares hit $0.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.13%.

shares hit $0.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.13%. Grande Portage Resources (OTC: GPTRF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.18 this morning. The stock was up 6.94% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $0.18 this morning. The stock was up 6.94% on the session. Implanet (OTC: IMPZY) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.86 Monday. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $5.86 Monday. The stock was flat% for the day. hopTo (OTC: HPTO) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.65 on Monday, moving up 10.17%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.65 on Monday, moving up 10.17%. Novint Technologies (OTC: NVNT) shares were up 2.3% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.02.

shares were up 2.3% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.02. Greencastle Resources (OTC: GRSFF) shares were up 56.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.05.

shares were up 56.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.05. Rio Silver (OTC: RYOOF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.05 on Monday morning, moving up 42.47%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.05 on Monday morning, moving up 42.47%. Green Street Capital (OTC: JAGR) shares were up 138.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01.

shares were up 138.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01. Africa Growth (NYSE: AFGC) shares were flat% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.39.

shares were flat% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.39. Caduceus Software Systems (OTC: CSOC) shares were up 19.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.004.

shares were up 19.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.004. Com-Guard.com (OTC: CGUD) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.0025 on Monday, moving down 4.76%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.0025 on Monday, moving down 4.76%. Box Ships (OTC: TEUFF) shares were up 117.39% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01.

shares were up 117.39% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01. In Veritas Medical (OTC: IVME) shares were up 18.75% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.0019 for a change of up 18.75%.

shares were up 18.75% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.0019 for a change of up 18.75%. Pro Travel Network (OTC: PTVL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.19. Shares traded up 90.0%.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.