30 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) shares rose 31% to $0.26 in pre-market trading after falling 18.44% on Friday.
- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CPHI) shares rose 19.6% to $0.56 in pre-market trading after gaining 11.50% on Friday.
- Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) shares rose 19.2% to $37.00 in pre-market trading following a positive FDA verdict for Aimunne'speanut allergy drug. The FDA approvedPalforzia allergen powder for treating patients with confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) rose 14.7% to $1.80 in pre-market trading.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares rose 12.8% to $1.41 in pre-market trading. Vaxart shares jumped over 72% Friday after the company announced the initiation of a coronavirus vaccine program.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) rose 11.8% to $7.51 in pre-market trading. Alpha Pro Tech said it is increasing its face mask production in response to the Wuhan Coronavirus.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) rose 10% to $8.95 in pre-market trading.
- CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) rose 9.2% to $1.30 in pre-market trading. CTI BioPharma said it established an accelerated approval pathway for Pacritinib in treating myelofibrosis patients with severe thrombocytopenia following a meeting with the FDA. The company also announced a $60 million rights offering.
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KDMN) shares rose 8.5% to $4.98 in pre-market trading.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 8.2% to $8.97 in pre-market trading after the company announced Rubraca tablets will now be available and reimbursed in France for women with relapsed ovarian cancer.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 6.8% to $3.48 in pre-market trading after climbing 20.74% on Friday.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) rose 6.3% to $3.04 in pre-market trading after the company was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for its ANAVEX 2-73.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) rose 5.6% to $66.75 in pre-market trading following reports the company's Remdesivir will undergo a trial for the Coronavirus.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) rose 5.4% to $3.90 in pre-market trading.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 5.3% to $3.00 in pre-market trading.
- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) shares rose 4.9% to $48.52 in pre-market trading.
- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares rose 4.8% to $5.22 in pre-market trading after climbing 72.32% on Friday.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 4.3% to $17.88 in pre-market trading.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) rose 4.2% to $128.75 in pre-market trading after the company raised its Q4 forecast.
- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) rose 3.4% to $99.66 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
Losers
- NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ: NLOK) fell 42.9% to $16.24 in the pre-market trading session.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 13% to $14.59 in pre-market trading after rising 39.67% on Friday.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) fell 8.4% to $1.31 in pre-market trading after rising 45.92% on Friday.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) fell 7.2% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after climbing 25.43% on Friday.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) fell 5.1% to $30.82 in pre-market trading after declining 10.74% on Friday.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 5% to $0.1480 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.23% on Friday.
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) shares fell 4.5% to $2.14 in pre-market trading.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) fell 4.2% to $3.62 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.35% on Friday.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) fell 4.1% to $3.55 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.50% on Friday.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 3.6% to $12.92 in pre-market trading.
