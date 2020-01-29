Market Overview

10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2020 4:55pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates
  • Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also reported Q4 Model 3 deliveries were up 46% year-over-year.

Losers

