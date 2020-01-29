Market Overview

PayPal Falls On Lower Q1 Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 29, 2020 4:24pm   Comments
PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 86 cents per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 83 cents. This is a 24.64% increase over earnings of 69 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $4.961 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. This is a 17.39% increase over sales of $4.226 billion the same period last year.

PayPal issued first-quarter EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates, with earnings of 76-78 cents per share and sales of $4.78-$4.84 billion, respectively. The company sees 202 adjusted EPS of $3.39-$3.46 versus a $3.49 estimate.

PayPal shares were down 6% at $109.10 in after-hours trading at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week range between $121.48 and $86.62

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

