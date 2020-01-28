Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2020 11:09am   Comments
Tuesday morning, 111 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest:

  • Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Quantum Medical Transport (OTC: DRWN).
  • GEX Management (OTC: GXXM) shares rebounded the highest, with shares trading up 6.64%, bouncing back after reaching its new 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday:

  • Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $141.60 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.25% on the day.
  • Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.53 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.65% on the session.
  • Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY) stock hit $10.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.37% over the course of the day.
  • Siam Cement (OTC: SCVPY) shares set a new yearly low of $11.75 this morning. The stock was down 8.77% on the session.
  • ACS Actividades (OTC: ACSAY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.83 on Tuesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • ACS Actividades (OTC: ACSAF) shares were down 0.44% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $34.46.
  • China Southern Airlines (OTC: CHKIF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.57 this morning. The stock was down 18.31% on the session.
  • Chr. Hansen Holding (OTC: CHYHY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $17.86, and later moved down 0.5% over the session.
  • TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) stock moved down 1.39% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.20 to open trading.
  • KOSE (OTC: KOSCF) shares set a new yearly low of $144.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.04% on the session.
  • Singapore Airlines (OTC: SINGF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.12% on the session.
  • Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs (OTC: DFIHY) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.48 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.36%.
  • Woori Financial Group (NYSE: WF) shares set a new 52-week low of $26.52 today morning. The stock traded down 1.82% over the session.
  • Israel Chemicals (NYSE: ICL) stock hit a yearly low of $4.01 this morning. The stock was down 1.74% for the day.
  • KT (NYSE: KT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.78 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.41% over the rest of the day.
  • Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE: BVN) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.60 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.1%.
  • Shangri-La Asia (OTC: SHALF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.96. Shares then traded down 7.73%.
  • Graham Holdings (NYSE: GHC) shares hit a yearly low of $580.00 today morning. The stock was down 0.68% on the session.
  • Fevertree Drinks (OTC: FQVTF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.84 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.69% for the day.
  • Mercari (OTC: MCARY) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.67 today morning. The stock traded down 1.53% over the session.
  • Delek US Hldgs (NYSE: DK) shares hit a yearly low of $28.74 today morning. The stock was up 0.52% on the session.
  • K+S (OTC: KPLUY) shares fell to $4.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.04%.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.45 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.
  • Proassurance (NYSE: PRA) shares set a new yearly low of $31.54 this morning. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.
  • Taubman Centers (NYSE: TCO) stock set a new 52-week low of $28.86 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.62%.
  • Harsco (NYSE: HSC) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.20 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.24%.
  • Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.49%.
  • Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.14 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.86% on the day.
  • mixi (OTC: MIXIF) shares hit a yearly low of $17.43 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.64 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.
  • Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $3.03, and later moved up 0.78% over the session.
  • Frank's International (NYSE: FI) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.69 today morning. The stock traded down 2.8% over the session.
  • Cyberdyne (OTC: CYBQY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.90 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.61% over the rest of the day.
  • Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.77 today morning. The stock traded down 0.21% over the session.
  • Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $11.70, and later moved down 0.46% over the session.
  • Senior (OTC: SNIRF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.14 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) shares hit a yearly low of $1.79 today morning. The stock was up 1.91% on the session.
  • K12 (NYSE: LRN) stock hit $18.84 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.2% over the course of the day.
  • Kraton (NYSE: KRA) stock moved down 0.58% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.85 to open trading.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) shares were down 0.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.80.
  • Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) shares fell to $17.41 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.74%.
  • Thai Airways (OTC: TAWNF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.20 today morning. The stock traded down 13.04% over the session.
  • Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ: ULH) stock hit $17.52 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.74% over the course of the day.
  • Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares hit a yearly low of $1.56 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • First Community (NASDAQ: FCBC) shares set a new yearly low of $29.44 this morning. The stock was down 0.05% on the session.
  • Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC) stock hit $21.87 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.77% over the course of the day.
  • Jiayin Group (NASDAQ: JFIN) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.83 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.88%.
  • Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) shares fell to $7.16 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.09%.
  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.84 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.57% on the session.
  • Roadrunner Transportation (NYSE: RRTS) shares were down 1.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.02.
  • Western Forest Products (OTC: WFSTF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) shares moved down 0.74% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.01 to begin trading.
  • Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.03 today morning. The stock traded down 3.15% over the session.
  • Denison Mines (AMEX: DNN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.37, and later moved down 0.11% over the session.
  • Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) shares moved down 0.27% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.58 to begin trading.
  • Weidai (NYSE: WEI) stock hit a yearly low of $2.33 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% for the day.
  • Pacific Drilling (NYSE: PACD) stock hit $1.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.74% over the course of the day.
  • Green Growth Brands (OTC: GGBXF) stock moved down 9.09% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.40 to open trading.
  • Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) shares fell to $2.71 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.27%.
  • Uranium Energy (AMEX: UEC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.81, and later moved up 0.84% over the session.
  • Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) stock hit $3.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.25% over the course of the day.
  • RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) stock moved up 0.47% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.22 to open trading.
  • ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.29 today morning. The stock traded down 2.39% over the session.
  • CSI Compressco (NASDAQ: CCLP) stock hit a yearly low of $2.13 this morning. The stock was down 5.05% for the day.
  • SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $6.69, and later moved down 2.81% over the session.
  • Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) stock hit $1.66 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.02% over the course of the day.
  • Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ: TESS) shares fell to $9.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 24.65%.
  • Emmaus Life Sciences (OTC: EMMA) stock hit $1.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • One World Pharma (OTC: OWPC) stock moved down 6.84% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.09 to open trading.
  • AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.90. Shares then traded down 5.39%.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock moved down 2.51% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.98 to open trading.
  • Berkeley Energia (OTC: BKLRF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.14 today morning. The stock was down 20.67% on the session.
  • Petroteq Energy (OTC: PQEFF) stock hit $0.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.25% over the course of the day.
  • TransEnterix (AMEX: TRXC) stock moved down 1.08% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.27 to open trading.
  • Endologix (NASDAQ: ELGX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $1.54, and later moved down 1.94% over the session.
  • Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) shares fell to $0.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.36%.
  • Crystal Peak Minerals (OTC: CPMMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.86% on the day.
  • ICC Intl Cannabis (OTC: WLDCF) shares fell to $0.00425 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.33%.
  • Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ: CORV) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.11%.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.64 today morning. The stock traded down 2.2% over the session.
  • Uppercut Brands (OTC: UCUT) stock hit $0.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 6.64% over the course of the day.
  • Edgewater Wireless Sys (OTC: KPIFF) stock moved up 1.63% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to open trading.
  • Hemp Naturals (OTC: HPMM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0048 on Tuesday. The stock was down 34.55% for the day.
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 8.75% over the rest of the day.
  • UBid Holdings (OTC: UBID) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.00265 today morning. The stock traded down 32.05% over the session.
  • Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTC: ATDS) shares set a new yearly low of $0.15 this morning. The stock was down 3.3% on the session.
  • Nuran Wireless (OTC: NRRWF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 4.87% over the rest of the day.
  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.89 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.87% over the rest of the day.
  • ViewBix (OTC: VBIX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Lift (OTC: LFCOF) stock hit $0.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.49% over the course of the day.
  • Ionic Brands (OTC: IONKF) stock hit $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 34.5% over the course of the day.
  • Franchise Hldgs Intl (OTC: FNHI) stock hit $0.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 28.07% over the course of the day.
  • Egpi Firecreek (OTC: EFIR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 99.0% on the day.
  • BioSolar (OTC: BSRC) shares moved down 13.04% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.
  • AllDigital Holdings (OTC: ADGL) stock moved down 37.5% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
  • Susglobal Energy (OTC: SNRG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Mojave Jane Brands (OTC: HHPHF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 55.0% on the session.
  • Global Fiber Technologies (OTC: GFTX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 10.96% for the day.
  • BioRestorative Therapies (OTC: BRTX) shares fell to $0.0015 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.76%.
  • GlyEco (OTC: GLYE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 20.0% on the day.
  • GEX Management (OTC: GXXM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 98.0% on the day.
  • CaliPharms (OTC: KGET) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
  • Metatron (OTC: MRNJ) shares moved down 99.0% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.
  • M Line Holdings (OTC: MLHC) stock moved down 99.0% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.
  • WOWIO (OTC: WWIO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 50.0% over the session.
  • World Moto (OTC: FARE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.
  • Patten Energy Solns Gr (OTC: PTTN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
  • New America Energy (OTC: NECA) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
  • MoneyOnMobile (OTC: MOMT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 8.4%.
  • Quantum Medical Transport (OTC: DRWN) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

