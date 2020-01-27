Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2020 10:42am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET Monday, 234 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Significant Points:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM).
  • Reach Messaging Holdings (OTC: RCMH) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low
  • China Unicom (NYSE: CHU)'s stock rebounded the most, as it traded up 3.21% after dropping to a new 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows on Monday:

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) shares moved down 1.31% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $65.42 to begin trading.
  • Chevron (NYSE: CVX) shares moved down 1.35% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $110.25 to begin trading.
  • Allianz (OTC: ALIZY) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.70 to begin trading.
  • China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) stock set a new 52-week low of $54.79 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.22%.
  • China Shenhua Energy Co (OTC: CSUAY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.12 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.62% on the day.
  • DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) stock moved down 2.64% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $58.22 to open trading.
  • Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $142.38. Shares then traded down 1.73%.
  • Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.11 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.6% over the rest of the day.
  • China Unicom (OTC: CHUFF) shares moved down 2.93% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.34 to begin trading.
  • China Unicom (NYSE: CHU) stock hit $0.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.97% over the course of the day.
  • Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) shares fell to $21.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.94%.
  • Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $43.56 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.47%.
  • Bridgestone (OTC: BRDCY) shares moved down 0.3% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.60 to begin trading.
  • Continental (OTC: CTTAY) shares moved down 1.54% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $111.47 to begin trading.
  • Continental (OTC: CTTAF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.1% on the session.
  • Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.55 today morning. The stock traded down 2.69% over the session.
  • Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANF) shares fell to $11.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.24%.
  • United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) stock moved down 5.19% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $77.01 to open trading.
  • Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) shares were down 0.54% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $86.73.
  • Sprint (NYSE: S) shares hit a yearly low of $4.71 today morning. The stock was down 2.28% on the session.
  • Peugeot (OTC: PUGOY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.66 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • China Comms Construction (OTC: CCCGY) stock hit a yearly low of $14.62 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Rolls-Royce Holdings (OTC: RYCEY) shares set a new yearly low of $8.36 this morning. The stock was down 3.26% on the session.
  • Rolls-Royce Holdings (OTC: RYCEF) shares were down 3.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.24.
  • Renault (OTC: RNSDF) stock moved down 3.21% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.65 to open trading.
  • Renault (OTC: RNLSY) stock hit $38.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.27% over the course of the day.
  • Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) stock moved down 2.46% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.71 to open trading.
  • China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA) stock set a new 52-week low of $22.39 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.98%.
  • ACS Actividades (OTC: ACSAY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.85 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.
  • China Southern Airlines (NYSE: ZNH) stock moved down 7.56% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.52 to open trading.
  • Yara International (OTC: YARIY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.
  • Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC) stock moved down 4.04% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.76 to open trading.
  • Banco De Chile (NYSE: BCH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.57 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.38% on the session.
  • Japan Airlines Co (OTC: JAPSY) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.28 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.28%.
  • Chr. Hansen Holding (OTC: CHYHY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.07 on Monday. The stock was down 3.11% for the day.
  • Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) stock hit a yearly low of $13.73 this morning. The stock was down 7.02% for the day.
  • TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.47 on Monday. The stock was down 2.34% for the day.
  • Singapore Airlines (OTC: SINGY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.35 on Monday. The stock was down 6.65% for the day.
  • Koito Manufacturing (OTC: KOTMY) shares hit a yearly low of $44.15 today morning. The stock was down 3.03% on the session.
  • Nedbank Group (OTC: NDBKY) shares fell to $13.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.19%.
  • Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) stock hit $14.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.05% over the course of the day.
  • Woori Financial Group (NYSE: WF) shares hit a yearly low of $26.59 today morning. The stock was down 2.15% on the session.
  • Bank of East Asia (OTC: BKEAF) shares fell to $2.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.52%.
  • Yanzhou Coal Mining Co (OTC: YZCHF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.78 today morning. The stock traded down 11.56% over the session.
  • Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $36.37 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.27% on the day.
  • RÃ©my Cointreau (OTC: REMYY) stock hit $10.44 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.09% over the course of the day.
  • Israel Chemicals (NYSE: ICL) shares set a new yearly low of $4.05 this morning. The stock was down 5.24% on the session.
  • KT (NYSE: KT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.82 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
  • Brilliance China (OTC: BCAUY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.59 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.53% on the session.
  • China Everbright Intl (OTC: CHFFY) shares hit a yearly low of $7.15 today morning. The stock was down 6.54% on the session.
  • CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) shares hit a yearly low of $35.58 today morning. The stock was down 3.03% on the session.
  • Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) stock hit a yearly low of $64.27 this morning. The stock was down 0.95% for the day.
  • National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $42.96 on Monday. The stock was down 1.2% for the day.
  • Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares moved down 3.16% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.01 to begin trading.
  • Nokian Tyres (OTC: NKRKY) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.48.
  • Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $11.05. Shares then traded down 0.99%.
  • Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE: BVN) shares hit a yearly low of $12.91 today morning. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.
  • Macerich (NYSE: MAC) shares moved down 3.44% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.75 to begin trading.
  • Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) shares set a new yearly low of $21.88 this morning. The stock was down 2.23% on the session.
  • United Breweries (NYSE: CCU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.79 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.
  • Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.03 today morning. The stock traded down 4.51% over the session.
  • Graham Holdings (NYSE: GHC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $586.78 on Monday. The stock was down 0.07% for the day.
  • Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE: PEB) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.17 today morning. The stock traded down 2.07% over the session.
  • Mercari (OTC: MCARY) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.79 today morning. The stock traded down 4.32% over the session.
  • Guangshen Railway Co (NYSE: GSH) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.16 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.76%.
  • Almirall (OTC: LBTSF) shares hit a yearly low of $15.96 today morning. The stock was down 5.56% on the session.
  • EQT (NYSE: EQT) shares moved down 0.45% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.44 to begin trading.
  • Delek US Hldgs (NYSE: DK) shares moved down 3.57% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.46 to begin trading.
  • K+S (OTC: KPLUY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.53 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.61% on the session.
  • Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN) stock set a new 52-week low of $29.57 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.94%.
  • Proassurance (NYSE: PRA) shares hit a yearly low of $32.00 today morning. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.
  • United States Steel (NYSE: X) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $9.12. Shares then traded down 3.99%.
  • Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA) stock hit a yearly low of $13.29 this morning. The stock was down 1.68% for the day.
  • Harsco (NYSE: HSC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.46 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.
  • Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) shares set a new yearly low of $13.12 this morning. The stock was down 3.25% on the session.
  • Petrofac (OTC: POFCY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $2.26. Shares then traded down 3.49%.
  • Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.47 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.89% over the rest of the day.
  • Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares were down 0.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.06.
  • Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) stock hit $29.39 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.47% over the course of the day.
  • KUKA (OTC: KUKAY) stock moved down 4.01% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $36.89 to open trading.
  • Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.54. Shares then traded down 1.98%.
  • Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ: MDRX) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.74 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.95%.
  • Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.28 on Monday. The stock was down 3.76% for the day.
  • Meredith (NYSE: MDP) stock hit $29.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.22% over the course of the day.
  • Qudian (NYSE: QD) stock hit $3.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.87% over the course of the day.
  • Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.53 on Monday morning, later moving down 6.11% over the rest of the day.
  • Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $4.85, and later moved down 1.93% over the session.
  • Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $75.23 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.57% over the rest of the day.
  • Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.65 on Monday. The stock was down 5.14% for the day.
  • Imax (NYSE: IMAX) shares were down 2.89% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.70.
  • Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ: CORE) shares were down 0.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.49.
  • Telkom (OTC: TLKGY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.50 on Monday morning, later moving down 6.59% over the rest of the day.
  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) shares fell to $53.91 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.97%.
  • Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.52% on the session.
  • Brigham Minerals (NYSE: MNRL) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.24 today morning. The stock traded down 0.62% over the session.
  • Frank's International (NYSE: FI) stock hit $3.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.08% over the course of the day.
  • GasLog (NYSE: GLOG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $7.01, and later moved down 5.05% over the session.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu (NYSE: ONE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.23 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.89% over the rest of the day.
  • Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $55.17 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.95% on the day.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM) shares moved down 2.11% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.50 to begin trading.
  • Marcus (NYSE: MCS) shares moved down 0.2% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.57 to begin trading.
  • Xperi (NASDAQ: XPER) stock hit $17.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.85% over the course of the day.
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.25 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.15% on the day.
  • SEACOR Holdings (NYSE: CKH) stock moved down 2.21% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.95 to open trading.
  • Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) shares set a new yearly low of $19.78 this morning. The stock was down 1.47% on the session.
  • AMC Entertainment Hldgs (NYSE: AMC) stock hit $6.34 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.46% over the course of the day.
  • Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.08 today morning. The stock traded down 5.41% over the session.
  • Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.92 today morning. The stock traded down 2.36% over the session.
  • GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.93 on Monday. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.
  • Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $18.80, and later moved down 1.4% over the session.
  • FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) shares were down 5.77% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.01.
  • MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ: MGPI) stock hit a yearly low of $36.12 this morning. The stock was down 1.69% for the day.
  • WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ: WETF) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.77 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.1%.
  • Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.60 today morning. The stock traded down 1.69% over the session.
  • Kraton (NYSE: KRA) shares fell to $19.39 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.08%.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) stock moved down 5.79% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.91 to open trading.
  • Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.40 on Monday morning, later moving up 0.92% over the rest of the day.
  • Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ: BRY) shares hit a yearly low of $6.87 today morning. The stock was down 3.59% on the session.
  • Valhi (NYSE: VHI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.68 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.97% on the day.
  • Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ: DMLP) stock hit a yearly low of $16.40 this morning. The stock was down 2.94% for the day.
  • Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.75 on Monday. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.
  • Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) stock hit $18.60 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.42% over the course of the day.
  • Nippon Sheet Glass (OTC: NPSGY) stock hit a yearly low of $5.94 this morning. The stock was down 1.01% for the day.
  • Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $12.99, and later moved down 4.1% over the session.
  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) shares were down 2.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.46.
  • Sintokogio (OTC: SILDF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.55 to begin trading.
  • Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ: ULH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $17.77. Shares then traded down 1.22%.
  • CITIC Resources Holdings (OTC: CTJHY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $11.21, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Georgia Capital (OTC: GRGCF) shares moved down 14.66% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.71 to begin trading.
  • First Community (NASDAQ: FCBC) stock moved down 0.5% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.49 to open trading.
  • Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE: BCEI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $16.53, and later moved down 1.5% over the session.
  • Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC) shares were down 3.39% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.97.
  • Haynes Intl (NASDAQ: HAYN) shares fell to $26.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.38%.
  • Jiayin Group (NASDAQ: JFIN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.61% on the session.
  • Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE: PEI) shares moved down 4.22% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.33 to begin trading.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.62 to begin trading.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: HRTG) stock hit a yearly low of $12.59 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.
  • Oita Bank (OTC: OITAF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.20 on Monday. The stock was down 26.23% for the day.
  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.06 on Monday. The stock was down 4.91% for the day.
  • Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) shares were down 1.04% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.76.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) stock hit a yearly low of $3.77 this morning. The stock was down 8.37% for the day.
  • Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE: DFIN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $9.23. Shares then traded down 2.64%.
  • Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN) stock hit a yearly low of $8.98 this morning. The stock was down 1.96% for the day.
  • Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.23. Shares then traded down 7.69%.
  • Roadrunner Transportation (NYSE: RRTS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $6.43. Shares then traded up 1.17%.
  • Western Forest Products (OTC: WFSTF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.86.
  • TMAC Resources (OTC: TMMFF) stock hit $2.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN) stock hit a yearly low of $12.87 this morning. The stock was down 1.3% for the day.
  • Boozt (OTC: BOZTY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $4.70. Shares then traded down 9.62%.
  • 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.17 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.11% over the rest of the day.
  • MediciNova (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares fell to $6.24 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.76%.
  • Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.92% on the day.
  • Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares were down 6.14% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.20.
  • Denison Mines (AMEX: DNN) stock moved down 2.36% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.38 to open trading.
  • Entravision Comms (NYSE: EVC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.94% on the day.
  • Village Super Market (NASDAQ: VLGEA) stock hit $22.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.71% over the course of the day.
  • Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) shares moved down 1.33% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.72 to begin trading.
  • Spok Holdings (NASDAQ: SPOK) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.93 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.16%.
  • First Bank (NASDAQ: FRBA) shares hit a yearly low of $10.28 today morning. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.
  • Pacific Drilling (NYSE: PACD) stock hit a yearly low of $1.79 this morning. The stock was down 6.61% for the day.
  • Green Growth Brands (OTC: GGBXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.45, and later moved down 3.79% over the session.
  • Culp (NYSE: CULP) stock hit a yearly low of $12.84 this morning. The stock was down 2.69% for the day.
  • Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.40 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.1% over the rest of the day.
  • Phoenix New Media (NYSE: FENG) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.91 today morning. The stock traded down 2.08% over the session.
  • Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.16 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.89% over the rest of the day.
  • The Flowr (OTC: FLWPF) shares moved down 1.46% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.33 to begin trading.
  • Evolution Petroleum (AMEX: EPM) shares moved down 1.37% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.00 to begin trading.
  • Sylogist (OTC: SYZLF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $6.84. Shares then traded down 2.99%.
  • RYB Education (NYSE: RYB) stock hit a yearly low of $5.42 this morning. The stock was down 5.7% for the day.
  • SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) shares set a new yearly low of $2.75 this morning. The stock was down 4.98% on the session.
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.25 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.86% on the day.
  • RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) stock hit a yearly low of $4.45 this morning. The stock was down 4.28% for the day.
  • ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO) stock moved down 2.53% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.34 to open trading.
  • Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares hit a yearly low of $2.76 today morning. The stock was down 14.37% on the session.
  • Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ: AXGT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $3.80, and later moved down 2.56% over the session.
  • SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) shares moved down 5.6% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.05 to begin trading.
  • Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) stock hit a yearly low of $1.57 this morning. The stock was down 3.04% for the day.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: MITO) shares moved down 1.85% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.62 to begin trading.
  • Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE: APRN) shares set a new yearly low of $4.40 this morning. The stock was down 1.82% on the session.
  • Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ: NHTC) stock hit $4.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.66% over the course of the day.
  • Pharmagreen Biotech (OTC: PHBI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.36. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ: GTEC) stock hit $3.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.13% over the course of the day.
  • YayYo (NASDAQ: YAYO) stock moved down 4.49% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.05 to open trading.
  • Veritas Farms (OTC: VFRM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.76 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.22% on the session.
  • Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $2.17. Shares then traded down 4.02%.
  • Intralot (OTC: IRLTY) stock hit $0.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 37.24% over the course of the day.
  • Energy Res of Australia (OTC: EGRAF) stock moved down 18.75% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to open trading.
  • Torchlight Energy Res (NASDAQ: TRCH) stock hit a yearly low of $0.60 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% for the day.
  • RTW Retailwinds (NYSE: RTW) shares hit a yearly low of $0.42 today morning. The stock was down 10.62% on the session.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.01, and later moved down 0.96% over the session.
  • Celadon Group (OTC: CGIPQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.01, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Unit (NYSE: UNT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.42 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.
  • TransEnterix (AMEX: TRXC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.06% on the day.
  • United Cannabis (OTC: CNAB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.12 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.
  • China Internet Nationwide (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.75 today morning. The stock traded down 5.34% over the session.
  • FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.58 today morning. The stock traded down 3.91% over the session.
  • IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares moved down 3.36% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.10 to begin trading.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences (NASDAQ: SLS) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.73 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 5.44%.
  • Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ: CORV) stock moved up 0.31% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.35 to open trading.
  • Huitao Tech (NASDAQ: HHT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.86. Shares then traded down 9.9%.
  • Heat Biologics (NASDAQ: HTBX) stock moved down 4.59% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.27 to open trading.
  • Social Life Network (OTC: WDLF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 50.0%.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares set a new yearly low of $0.45 this morning. The stock was down 9.03% on the session.
  • Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) stock moved down 3.02% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.97 to open trading.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.52 today morning. The stock was down 6.58% on the session.
  • GrowLife (OTC: PHOT) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.54%.
  • Azucar Minerals (OTC: AXDDF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.12, and later moved down 7.56% over the session.
  • Farmmi (NASDAQ: FAMI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.66 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.95% on the session.
  • GobiMin (OTC: GMNFF) shares fell to $0.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 53.93%.
  • Metallis Resources (OTC: MTLFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.22 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Angkor Resources (OTC: ANKOF) shares fell to $0.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.92%.
  • School Specialty (OTC: SCOO) stock hit $0.28 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.85% over the course of the day.
  • Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTC: ATDS) shares fell to $0.24 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 3.21%.
  • Prevention Insurance.com (OTC: PVNC) stock hit $1.60 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares fell to $0.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.66%.
  • GEE Group (AMEX: JOB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Monday. The stock was down 9.54% for the day.
  • Jason Industries (OTC: JASN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 50.02% on the session.
  • Ethema Health (OTC: GRST) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0004 this morning. The stock was down 20.0% for the day.
  • CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS) stock hit $0.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.29% over the course of the day.
  • Petrogress (OTC: PGAS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.28. Shares then traded down 16.34%.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.71% on the session.
  • Spacefy (OTC: SPFYF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 75.49% on the session.
  • Digerati Technologies (OTC: DTGI) stock hit a yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 4.38% for the day.
  • Cloudweb (OTC: CLOW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Monday morning, later moving down 20.1% over the rest of the day.
  • Wellstar Intl (OTC: WLSI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day.
  • Labor Smart (OTC: LTNC) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 99.0%.
  • California Business (OTC: CABB) stock hit a yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • 1PM Industries (OTC: OPMZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 99.0%.
  • Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) shares fell to $0.000001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
  • BANGI (OTC: BNGI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 99.0% on the day.
  • Eventure Interactive (OTC: EVTI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.
  • New America Energy (OTC: NECA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.
  • Turner Valley Oil & Gas (OTC: TVOG) shares were down 25.71% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0026.
  • Reach Messaging Holdings (OTC: RCMH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning, later moving down 98.0% over the rest of the day.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

