Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nio Will Build 200 Brick-And-Mortar Stores This Year, Report Says
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2020 9:09am   Comments
Share:
Nio Will Build 200 Brick-And-Mortar Stores This Year, Report Says

Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) sharesscaled the $5 threshold Tuesday, extending their winning streak to nine straight sessions and are poised to open higher yet again.

Reflecting the electric vehicle maker's optimism concerning sales resurgence, Nio said it's planning to build around 200 brick-and-mortar stores, including both Nio House and Nio Space, by the end of 2020, the Chinese National Business Daily reported, citing a report on online news platform Yixian, which quoted Wei Jian, VP, Operations at Nio.

Nio Houses are exclusive clubhouses for Nio customers, conceived with an idea of luring customers. A Nio house consists of a forum, workspace, library, open kitchen, joy camp, gallery and living room.

See Also: Nio CEO Confident Following Rebound In Deliveries: 'Spring For Electric Vehicles Is Near'

Following the lackluster performance for much of 2019 amid declining deliveries and rising costs even as cash resources remained light, Nio introduced another cost-effective concept called Nio Spaces in October. The company promoted these as communal settings where customers can interact with vehicles on display and discover more about Nio Lifestyle.

These perks are necessitated by softer macro-economic and company-specific fundamentals that stifled sales in 2019. Additionally, notwithstanding the vast scope offered by the expanding EV market in China, competitive pressure is intensifying.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently rolled out its domestically made Model 3 vehicles in China. Recently Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) confirmed it's in talks with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.-ADR (OTC: HNHPF), popularly known as Foxconn, to make EVs in China.

Nio shares traded higher by 5.8% to $5.47 at time of publication.

Posted-In: News Retail Sales Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HNHPF + FCAU)

Tesla And Michigan Reach Settlement For Direct Delivery To Customers
Fiat Chrysler In Talks With Apple Supplier Foxconn To Make EVs In China
Here's How Much Investing $100 In Fiat Chrysler's Initial NYSE Listing In 2014 Would Be Worth Today
5 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Turkish Government To Invest $3.7B In Domestic Electric Car Project
Today's Pickup: Isuzu Motors To Acquire Volvo's UD Trucks For $2.3 Billion
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga