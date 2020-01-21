11 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mechel, Inc. (NYSE: MTL) shares moved upwards by 8.3% to $3.38 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Turquoise Hill Resources, Inc. (NYSE: TRQ) stock surged 4.4% to $0.72.
- Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE: GFI) shares surged 2.7% to $6.30.
- Barrick Gold, Inc. (NYSE: GOLD) stock surged 1.4% to $18.00. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 16, is at Outperform, with a price target of $22.00.
Losers
- BHP Gr, Inc. (NYSE: BBL) shares plummeted 2.6% to $47.14 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Livent, Inc. (NYSE: LTHM) stock declined 1.9% to $8.73.
- BHP Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHP) shares fell 1.8% to $55.47.
- ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE: MT) stock fell 1.7% to $15.96. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
- Rio Tinto, Inc. (NYSE: RIO) shares plummeted 1.6% to $59.72.
- Linde, Inc. (NYSE: LIN) shares decreased by 1.5% to $210.83. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $240.00.
- Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. (NYSE: FCX) stock decreased by 1.4% to $12.68. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 14, is at Underperform, with a price target of $10.00.
