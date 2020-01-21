12 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) stock rose 0.6% to $14.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on November 04, the current rating is at Outperform.
Losers
- Qudian, Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares fell 4.7% to $3.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Nomura, on November 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.51.
- UBS Group, Inc. (NYSE: UBS) stock plummeted 4.4% to $12.55.
- China Life Insurance Co, Inc. (NYSE: LFC) shares plummeted 3.9% to $13.62.
- Futu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUTU) shares fell 3.5% to $11.75.
- UP Fintech Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIGR) stock plummeted 2.4% to $4.00.
- Itau Unibanco Holding, Inc. (NYSE: ITUB) stock declined 2.3% to $8.15. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on November 21, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Morgan Stanley, Inc. (NYSE: MS) shares decreased by 1.9% to $56.41. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $62.00.
- HSBC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HSBC) stock declined 1.9% to $38.04. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on November 18, the current rating is at Buy.
- ING Groep, Inc. (NYSE: ING) stock plummeted 1.6% to $11.63.
- BBVA, Inc. (NYSE: BBVA) shares fell 1.4% to $5.25.
- Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) stock fell 1.2% to $8.33.
