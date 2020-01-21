Market Overview

12 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2020 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) stock rose 0.6% to $14.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on November 04, the current rating is at Outperform.

 

Losers

  • Qudian, Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares fell 4.7% to $3.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Nomura, on November 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.51.
  • UBS Group, Inc. (NYSE: UBS) stock plummeted 4.4% to $12.55.
  • China Life Insurance Co, Inc. (NYSE: LFC) shares plummeted 3.9% to $13.62.
  • Futu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUTU) shares fell 3.5% to $11.75.
  • UP Fintech Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIGR) stock plummeted 2.4% to $4.00.
  • Itau Unibanco Holding, Inc. (NYSE: ITUB) stock declined 2.3% to $8.15. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on November 21, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Morgan Stanley, Inc. (NYSE: MS) shares decreased by 1.9% to $56.41. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $62.00.
  • HSBC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HSBC) stock declined 1.9% to $38.04. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on November 18, the current rating is at Buy.
  • ING Groep, Inc. (NYSE: ING) stock plummeted 1.6% to $11.63.
  • BBVA, Inc. (NYSE: BBVA) shares fell 1.4% to $5.25.
  • Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) stock fell 1.2% to $8.33.

Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

