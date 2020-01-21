Market Overview

11 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2020 8:02am   Comments
Gainers

  • Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) stock surged 8.1% to $0.36 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Halliburton, Inc. (NYSE: HAL) stock moved upwards by 1.9% to $24.42. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $15.90.

 

Losers

  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock fell 12.6% to $0.61 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, the current rating is at Underperform.
  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares decreased by 6.6% to $1.70.
  • Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) shares decreased by 3.1% to $12.01.
  • Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) stock fell 3.0% to $1.80. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $2.00.
  • China Petroleum & Chem, Inc. (NYSE: SNP) stock declined 2.3% to $59.31.
  • Encana, Inc. (NYSE: ECA) stock fell 2.2% to $3.99. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on January 14, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) shares fell 1.4% to $11.57.
  • Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) shares decreased by 1.2% to $53.35.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) shares declined 1.0% to $38.38. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 31, the current rating is at Hold.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

