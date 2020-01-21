11 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) stock surged 8.1% to $0.36 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Halliburton, Inc. (NYSE: HAL) stock moved upwards by 1.9% to $24.42. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $15.90.
Losers
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock fell 12.6% to $0.61 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, the current rating is at Underperform.
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares decreased by 6.6% to $1.70.
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) shares decreased by 3.1% to $12.01.
- Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) stock fell 3.0% to $1.80. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $2.00.
- China Petroleum & Chem, Inc. (NYSE: SNP) stock declined 2.3% to $59.31.
- Encana, Inc. (NYSE: ECA) stock fell 2.2% to $3.99. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on January 14, the current rating is at Hold.
- Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) shares fell 1.4% to $11.57.
- Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) shares decreased by 1.2% to $53.35.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) shares declined 1.0% to $38.38. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 31, the current rating is at Hold.
