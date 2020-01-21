SONAR Drinks Your Milkshake, Erin Andrews At #FWLive, More

On today's episode, we talk about Erin Andrews coming to FreightWaves LIVE Atlanta, how SONAR is letting fleets know more, faster with a diesel rack fuel price forecaster, Brandon Fried from The Airforwarders Association talks Air Cargo Nashville, economist Anthony Smith tells us why he's talking to Fanny Mae, plus news on a deadly shooting, another cocaine border bust, Oregon's cap-and-trade bill is back, and would Chad let a dentist extract his tooth while on a hoverboard? In Big Deal Little Deal we find out. All this and more on today's What The Truck?!?

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Watch the LIVE video

Visit our sponsor

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Image Sourced from Pixabay