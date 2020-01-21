SONAR Drinks Your Milkshake, Erin Andrews At #FWLive, More
On today's episode, we talk about Erin Andrews coming to FreightWaves LIVE Atlanta, how SONAR is letting fleets know more, faster with a diesel rack fuel price forecaster, Brandon Fried from The Airforwarders Association talks Air Cargo Nashville, economist Anthony Smith tells us why he's talking to Fanny Mae, plus news on a deadly shooting, another cocaine border bust, Oregon's cap-and-trade bill is back, and would Chad let a dentist extract his tooth while on a hoverboard? In Big Deal Little Deal we find out. All this and more on today's What The Truck?!?
Image Sourced from Pixabay
Posted-In: air cargo Freight Freightwaves LogisticsNews Commodities Markets General