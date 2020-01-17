Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Two Investors Want To Buy Controlling Stake In WeWork China: Reuters

Amit Nag , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 17, 2020 5:48am   Comments
Share:
Two Investors Want To Buy Controlling Stake In WeWork China: Reuters

Two investors could purchase a controlling stake in WeWork China, sources told Reuters.

What Happened

The investors, Temasek Holdings and Trustbridge Partners, have had negotiations with WeWork China about buying more shares to own a majority stake in the company.

A takeover proposal, which valued the company at around $1 billion, was submitted to WeWork-backer SoftBank Group Corp. (OTC: SFTBY) at the end of last year, one of the sources told Reuters anonymously.

WeWork currently holds 59% of shares in WeWork China, while the rest belongs to other investors, including Trustbridge, SoftBank and Hony Capital, that WeWork China raised $500 million in 2018.

Why It Matters

If SoftBank and WeWork choose to accept the takeover proposal, it will help reduce the financial stress on the two companies.

The office-space startup is currently going through a major restructuring after its IPO failed, and CEO Adam Neumann resigned in September 2019.

Japanese firm SoftBank Group announced a $9.5 billion bailout package for WeWork in October, but talks with Japan’s top three banks stalled in December.

Price Action

Shares of SoftBank rose 0.21% to close at $44.29 on Thursday.

Photo Credit: Official WeWork Site

Posted-In: Adam Neumann ChinaNews Financing IPOs Global Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SFTBY)

WeWork's Market Share Falls By Half Following Botched IPO, Report Says
Billionaire Gives Away $9M As 'Social Experiment,' Breaks Twitter Records
Uber Co-Founder Sells Another $383M In Shares, Reducing Stake To Less Than 10%
China's Largest Insurer Blockchain And AI Subsidiary Slashes IPO Expectations — Again
More Than 2,000 WeWork Employees Will Be Laid Off
WeWork Faces Another Investigation Over Neumann
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga