Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Box That Connected The Seas
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
January 17, 2020 9:02am   Comments
Share:
The Box That Connected The Seas

On today's episode we're talking about the impact that the "box that changed the world," aka the shipping container, made on global trade and our everyday lives. Adam Robinson dials in to tell us all about GlobalTraz purchase of Cerasis Plus, news about the Phase One trade deal, spending on supply chain risk, and the drastic environmental impact final mile may have. Also, all the latest SONAR trends and data that touches our docks.

Rewatch the live video

Listen to more FreightWaves Podcasts

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe on Spotify

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: box container container ships FreightNews Commodities Global Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga