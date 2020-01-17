The Box That Connected The Seas

On today's episode we're talking about the impact that the "box that changed the world," aka the shipping container, made on global trade and our everyday lives. Adam Robinson dials in to tell us all about GlobalTraz purchase of Cerasis Plus, news about the Phase One trade deal, spending on supply chain risk, and the drastic environmental impact final mile may have. Also, all the latest SONAR trends and data that touches our docks.

