8 Industrial Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) shares rose 20.2% to $99.50 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 06, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $81.00.
- Peck Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) stock surged 7.7% to $7.00.
- WNS (Holdings), Inc. (NYSE: WNS) shares rose 5.8% to $72.78. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $74.00.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) stock moved upwards by 4.5% to $15.52. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock surged 3.6% to $11.00. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rose 1.7% to $4.27. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
Losers
- Westinghouse Air Brake, Inc. (NYSE: WAB) stock declined 0.1% to $78.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on January 02, is at Overweight, with a price target of $95.00.
- Knight-Swift, Inc. (NYSE: KNX) stock declined 0.1% to $37.97. According to the most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on January 07, the current rating is at Outperform.
Posted-In: Industrial Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.