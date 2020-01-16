Market Overview

8 Industrial Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2020 8:18am   Comments
Gainers

  • XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) shares rose 20.2% to $99.50 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 06, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $81.00.
  • Peck Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) stock surged 7.7% to $7.00.
  • WNS (Holdings), Inc. (NYSE: WNS) shares rose 5.8% to $72.78. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $74.00.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) stock moved upwards by 4.5% to $15.52. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
  • Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock surged 3.6% to $11.00. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rose 1.7% to $4.27. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.

 

Losers

  • Westinghouse Air Brake, Inc. (NYSE: WAB) stock declined 0.1% to $78.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on January 02, is at Overweight, with a price target of $95.00.
  • Knight-Swift, Inc. (NYSE: KNX) stock declined 0.1% to $37.97. According to the most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on January 07, the current rating is at Outperform.

