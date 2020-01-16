5 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares moved upwards by 2.9% to $0.70 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares increased by 1.2% to $20.37.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) shares surged 0.8% to $39.00. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 31, the current rating is at Hold.
- Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) shares increased by 0.3% to $54.28.
Losers
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) shares decreased by 0.2% to $11.90 during Thursday's pre-market session.
Energy Stocks Pre-Market Movers
