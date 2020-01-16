Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2020 7:58am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • MoneyGram Int, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) stock moved upwards by 13.1% to $2.50 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Morgan Stanley, Inc. (NYSE: MS) shares moved upwards by 3.0% to $54.50. According to the most recent rating by JMP Securities, on January 13, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Visa, Inc. (NYSE: V) stock rose 0.8% to $201.40. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on January 15, is at Outperform, with a price target of $232.00.

 

Losers

  • Qudian, Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares plummeted 12.8% to $3.83 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Nomura, on November 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.51.
  • UP Fintech Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIGR) stock plummeted 3.5% to $3.35.

Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MGI + MS)

Here's How Much Investing $100 In Morgan Stanley Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
Morgan Stanley Trades Higher On Q4 Earnings Beat
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Morgan Stanley Earnings
7 Stocks To Watch For January 16, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For January 16, 2020
Morgan Stanley's Q4 Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga