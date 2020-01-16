5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- MoneyGram Int, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) stock moved upwards by 13.1% to $2.50 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Morgan Stanley, Inc. (NYSE: MS) shares moved upwards by 3.0% to $54.50. According to the most recent rating by JMP Securities, on January 13, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Visa, Inc. (NYSE: V) stock rose 0.8% to $201.40. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on January 15, is at Outperform, with a price target of $232.00.
Losers
