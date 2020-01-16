5 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mechel, Inc. (NYSE: MTL) shares surged 5.6% to $3.02 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) shares rose 2.8% to $10.49. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 06, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- Barrick Gold, Inc. (NYSE: GOLD) shares rose 1.4% to $18.00. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 16, is at Outperform, with a price target of $22.00.
Losers
Posted-In: Basic Materials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.