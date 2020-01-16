Market Overview

5 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2020 7:42am   Comments
Gainers

  • Mechel, Inc. (NYSE: MTL) shares surged 5.6% to $3.02 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) shares rose 2.8% to $10.49. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 06, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • Barrick Gold, Inc. (NYSE: GOLD) shares rose 1.4% to $18.00. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 16, is at Outperform, with a price target of $22.00.

 

Losers

  • Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE: AU) stock decreased by 1.4% to $20.52 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • CRH, Inc. (NYSE: CRH) shares declined 0.9% to $38.43.

