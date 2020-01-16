5 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares increased by 3.8% to $44.88 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares moved upwards by 0.7% to $222.65. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 10, is at Outperform, with a price target of $250.00.
Losers
- Pearson, Inc. (NYSE: PSO) stock fell 6.5% to $7.52 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Orange, Inc. (NYSE: ORAN) stock decreased by 1.3% to $14.35. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 09, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares decreased by 0.8% to $18.03. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 10, is at Outperform, with a price target of $20.00.
Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.