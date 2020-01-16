Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2020 7:31am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares increased by 3.8% to $44.88 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares moved upwards by 0.7% to $222.65. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 10, is at Outperform, with a price target of $250.00.

 

Losers

  • Pearson, Inc. (NYSE: PSO) stock fell 6.5% to $7.52 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Orange, Inc. (NYSE: ORAN) stock decreased by 1.3% to $14.35. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 09, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares decreased by 0.8% to $18.03. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 10, is at Outperform, with a price target of $20.00.

Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB + ORAN)

What Comes First: Consumer Confidence Or Spending? Communications Sector Might Hold Clues
Bears Fawning For FANG With A Newly Upsized ETN
10 Most Trusted Brands In America: US Postal Service, Amazon Top The List
Microsoft CEO Criticizes India's Exclusionary Citizenship Law, Compares To US Experience
Personnel And Technology Costs Top The List Of Concerns Among Business Owners
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga