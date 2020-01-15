Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, 22 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Allianz (OTC: ALIZY) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

's stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 0.0% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

Allianz (OTC: ALIZY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.18 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.

stock moved down 1.06% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.87 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.16% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $53.56 to open trading.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.76 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.98%.

stock moved down 2.23% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $60.44 to open trading.

shares set a new 52-week low of $66.31 today morning. The stock traded down 4.77% over the session.

stock hit $8.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.34% over the course of the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.34 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.65% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.50 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.6% on the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.84% for the day.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.70 today morning. The stock traded down 1.83% over the session.

shares fell to $12.68 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.47%.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.02 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.03 today morning. The stock traded down 10.13% over the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.45 to begin trading. The stock was down 22.17% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.00 today morning. The stock was down 27.33% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.06 today morning. The stock was down 8.96% on the session.

stock hit $0.002545 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.45% over the course of the day.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 34.38% on the session.

shares moved down 10.0% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.90 to begin trading.

shares fell to $0.00135 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 23.53%.

stock moved down 3.94% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.21 to open trading.

