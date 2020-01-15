36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) shares climbed 102.5% to $2.39 after the company late Tuesday reported a year-over-year increase in FY19 sales and gross profit. The company today announced the receipt of $700,000 in new video surveillance systems orders for municipal buildings.
- Fluent Inc (NASDAQ: FLNT) rose 60% to $3.50 after the company issued Q4 and FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) shares climbed 38.2% to $6.23 after gaining 34.2% on Tuesday.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 32.4% to $2.86 after the company announced Q1 results. The company reported Q1 sales of $25.2 million, up from $12.4 million in the same quarter last year.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) gained 25% to $3.12 after reporting $5 million investment by Brookfield Property Partners.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) climbed 16% to $3.76.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) rose 15% to $29.17 after JP Morgan analysts upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $30 price target.
- Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) gained 14.7% to $10.21 after Rubraca was granted FDA priority reviewed for advanced prostate cancer.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) surged 14.5% to $3.0450 after the company issued preliminary 2020 net operating revenues guidance at $12.4 billion to $12.8 billion.
- Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares rose 13.4% to $2.63. Rockwell Medical entered into exclusive license and supply agreements with Sun Pharma for the rights to commercialize Triferic® in India.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) gained 11% to $8.38.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) climbed 10.8% to $35.01.
- Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) rose 10.4% to $4.1527. The stock has seen heavy momentum since Chinese officials over the weekend said China will maintain its new energy vehicle subsidies in 2020.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) gained 9.6% to $50.82.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) surged 9.4% to $3.0632.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares rose 9.3% to $4.36 after the company reported that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for its NanoFlu in older adults.
- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) surged 9.2% to $13.63.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) shares rose 9% to $69.89 on continued momentum after the company presented at the ICR conference and highlighted menu innovation and expansion into Asia. Goldman Sachs issued a note also highlighting menu innovation and integration of GRUB.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) shares jumped 9% to $3.05.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) gained 8.5% to $3.3210.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 7.7% to $12.84 on reports suggesting the company nearing a deal with creditors on its restructuring plan.
- Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) rose 7.2% to $3.31 after the company received administrative acceptance review notification for premarket approval application from the FDA for the neovasc reducer.
- McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) rose 6% to $0.7395 after gaining 13.11% on Tuesday.
Losers
- Estre Ambiental Inc (NASDAQ: ESTR) fell 47.3% to $0.3211 after rising 6.81% on Tuesday.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 17.4% to $4.6687 after surging 54.79% on Tuesday.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) fell 15% to $9.15.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) shares dipped 13.4% to $2.2686.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) fell 12.1% to $4.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) fell 11.6% to $24.73 after the FDA AdCom panel voted unanimously against approval of the company's Oxycodegol painkiller.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) dropped 11% to $2.0801 after the company issued preliminary FY19 total net product revenue guidance of roughly $178 million, and FY20 sales at $130 million-$160 million versus the $143.9 million estimate.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) fell 10% to $52.93. Barclays downgraded First Solar from Overweight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $66 to $49.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) dropped 7.5% to $2.46.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) shares declined 7.1% to $8.20.
- Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) shares dropped 7.1% to $21.92.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) shares declined 7% to $21.16.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) fell 6.8% to $116.89 after the company reported holiday sales below expectations.
