9 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- New Age Beverages, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) stock increased by 3.2% to $1.92 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Coca-Cola European, Inc. (NYSE: CCEP) shares increased by 1.8% to $52.27. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 15, is at Overweight, with a price target of $62.00.
- GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE: GSX) stock moved upwards by 1.0% to $28.90.
Losers
- Target, Inc. (NYSE: TGT) stock decreased by 7.2% to $116.22 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on December 04, is at Outperform, with a price target of $150.00.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares declined 3.7% to $112.68. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 15, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $106.00.
- Alkaline Water Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) stock declined 2.4% to $1.60.
- Walmart, Inc. (NYSE: WMT) shares declined 1.8% to $114.14. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 31, is at Overweight, with a price target of $130.00.
- Costco Wholesale, Inc. (NASDAQ: COST) stock fell 1.0% to $296.81. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on December 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $315.00.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) stock decreased by 1.0% to $89.69. According to the most recent rating by Gordon Haskett, on January 09, the current rating is at Reduce.
