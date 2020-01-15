6 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- China Internet Nationwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) stock surged 1.8% to $1.17 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Oaktree Specialty Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCSL) shares increased by 1.6% to $5.55. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 15, is at Overweight, with a price target of $6.00.
- QIWI, Inc. (NASDAQ: QIWI) shares increased by 1.2% to $19.74. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $27.00.
Losers
- First Republic Bank, Inc. (NYSE: FRC) shares fell 2.1% to $118.12 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 15, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $125.00.
- PNC Financial Services Gr, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) shares decreased by 1.9% to $158.00. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $178.00.
- Royal Bank of Scotland, Inc. (NYSE: RBS) stock decreased by 1.4% to $5.86. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 17, the current rating is at Neutral.
Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.