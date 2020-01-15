Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2020 8:22am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • China Internet Nationwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) stock surged 1.8% to $1.17 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Oaktree Specialty Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCSL) shares increased by 1.6% to $5.55. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 15, is at Overweight, with a price target of $6.00.
  • QIWI, Inc. (NASDAQ: QIWI) shares increased by 1.2% to $19.74. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $27.00.

 

Losers

  • First Republic Bank, Inc. (NYSE: FRC) shares fell 2.1% to $118.12 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 15, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $125.00.
  • PNC Financial Services Gr, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) shares decreased by 1.9% to $158.00. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $178.00.
  • Royal Bank of Scotland, Inc. (NYSE: RBS) stock decreased by 1.4% to $5.86. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 17, the current rating is at Neutral.

Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FRC + CIFS)

8 Stocks To Watch For January 15, 2020
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; JPMorgan Tops Q4 Expectations
Earnings Scheduled For January 14, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 6, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga