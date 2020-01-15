Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2020 8:18am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock rose 4.9% to $0.73 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, the current rating is at Underperform.
  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares increased by 2.7% to $1.15.
  • Abraxas Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXAS) stock moved upwards by 1.1% to $0.33. According to the most recent rating by Johnson Rice, on November 19, the current rating is at Accumulate.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock rose 1.1% to $0.68. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.

 

Losers

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares fell 5.6% to $0.30 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock plummeted 2.3% to $12.11. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on October 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.00.

TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock declined 2.1% to $20.52. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, the current rating is at Underperform.

Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares fell 1.7% to $1.71.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXAS + CHK)

5 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Energy Lag: Sector Earnings Seen Sagging Despite Crude Prices Rising In Q4
18 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
17 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
17 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga