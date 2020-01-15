8 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock rose 4.9% to $0.73 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, the current rating is at Underperform.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares increased by 2.7% to $1.15.
- Abraxas Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXAS) stock moved upwards by 1.1% to $0.33. According to the most recent rating by Johnson Rice, on November 19, the current rating is at Accumulate.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock rose 1.1% to $0.68. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.
Losers
Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares fell 5.6% to $0.30 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock plummeted 2.3% to $12.11. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on October 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.00.
TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock declined 2.1% to $20.52. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, the current rating is at Underperform.
Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares fell 1.7% to $1.71.
