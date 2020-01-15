8 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock rose 4.9% to $0.73 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, the current rating is at Underperform.

(NYSE: MDR) stock rose 4.9% to $0.73 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, the current rating is at Underperform. Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares increased by 2.7% to $1.15.

(NASDAQ: TRNX) shares increased by 2.7% to $1.15. Abraxas Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXAS) stock moved upwards by 1.1% to $0.33. According to the most recent rating by Johnson Rice, on November 19, the current rating is at Accumulate.

(NASDAQ: AXAS) stock moved upwards by 1.1% to $0.33. According to the most recent rating by Johnson Rice, on November 19, the current rating is at Accumulate. Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock rose 1.1% to $0.68. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.

Losers

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares fell 5.6% to $0.30 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock plummeted 2.3% to $12.11. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on October 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.00.

TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock declined 2.1% to $20.52. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, the current rating is at Underperform.

Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares fell 1.7% to $1.71.