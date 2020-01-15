34 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares increased by 26.9% to $2.74 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 09, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) stock rose 23.3% to $2.86. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on November 12, is at Overweight, with a price target of $6.00.
- Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) stock increased by 16.7% to $3.35.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) stock moved upwards by 15.6% to $10.29. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on November 19, is at In-Line, with a price target of $8.00.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) stock moved upwards by 14.8% to $29.12. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 15, is at Overweight, with a price target of $30.00.
- Durect, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRRX) stock increased by 13.4% to $2.79. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on November 18, is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.
- Neovasc, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares increased by 13.3% to $3.50. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on October 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.00.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) shares surged 8.8% to $6.30. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on October 22, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.00.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) shares increased by 7.1% to $3.00. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares surged 5.4% to $22.36. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $18.00.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares increased by 5.2% to $2.61. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) stock surged 4.3% to $1.69.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock rose 4.2% to $0.28. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on October 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.00.
- HEXO, Inc. (NYSE: HEXO) shares surged 3.8% to $1.65.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares moved upwards by 3.6% to $1.85. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.00.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) stock moved upwards by 3.2% to $4.24.
- Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares moved upwards by 3.0% to $5.13. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
- ContraFect, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFRX) stock rose 2.5% to $1.26.
- Microbot Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) stock surged 2.2% to $11.85. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $26.00.
- CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST) stock rose 1.8% to $1.13.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares rose 1.7% to $2.38. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 24, the current rating is at Underweight.
- Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) stock surged 1.7% to $24.25. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Novo Nordisk, Inc. (NYSE: NVO) stock rose 1.7% to $60.61. The most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on January 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.
Losers
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) shares plummeted 15.8% to $15.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Nektar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTR) stock plummeted 14.7% to $23.84. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on November 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $28.00.
- Midatech Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTP) stock decreased by 10.0% to $0.90.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares plummeted 5.9% to $3.80.
- Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares fell 4.3% to $0.90. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on January 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.00.
- Genetic Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GENE) stock decreased by 3.9% to $4.23.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LJPC) shares plummeted 3.6% to $8.52. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 26, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares fell 2.7% to $3.60.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) stock decreased by 2.1% to $7.36. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
- Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) stock plummeted 1.5% to $1.35.
- UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (NYSE: UNH) stock plummeted 1.2% to $284.50. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 08, is at Outperform, with a price target of $330.00.
